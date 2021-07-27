Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The positivity rate of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. For the first time since March, the number of new cases in one day has topped 2,000, and the positivity rate climbed to 2.3 percent of the 92,707 tests that were carried out, Israel’s Health Ministry reported.

The ministry reported that 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed on Monday.

At least 203 of the new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Monday were those of Israeli travelers who returned from abroad over the past ten days, Israel’s Kan News public broadcasting outlet reported.

Around 2,000 travelers who entered the state this month were infected with COVID-19, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.

From midnight until Tuesday evening, 1,312 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed, including 145 patients listed in serious and critical conditions – an increase of 17 such patients the night before. At least 24 patients were relying on ventilators for life support.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,461 Israelis have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

A total 5,767,009 Israelis have received at least one of the two shots required for full COVID-19 immunization. Of those, 5,321,379 have been fully vaccinated, having received both shots of vaccine.