Rapid testing is about to become available at locations currently only open to Israelis who hold the coveted Green Pass – the document bestowed upon those who have completed the two-shot coronavirus vaccination series.

According to a report broadcast Thursday night by Israel’s Channel 12 news team, the streamlined rapid test service should be in place starting two weeks from now.

In the meantime, starting Sunday those who are still unvaccinated will be able to enter venues open to Green Pass holders, by presenting negative coronavirus test results dated within the past 48 hours.

The above requirement applies to children under age 16 and all those who are unvaccinated.

