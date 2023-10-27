Home review In Print Always Learning – October 2023 In PrintSupplements Always Learning – October 2023 By Jewish Press Staff - 12 Heshvan 5784 – October 27, 2023 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/in-print/supplements/always-learning-october-2023/2023/10/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/in-print/supplements/always-learning-october-2023/2023/10/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Headlines Israel At War: Iron Swords Hamas Rocket Fire from Gaza Strikes Tel Aviv Apartment Building, 3 Injured Politics Detroit Suburbs vs. Dearborn: Jewish and Arab Democrats Fighting for the Soul of Michigan Latest News Stories Israel At War: Iron Swords Hamas Rocket Fire from Gaza Strikes Tel Aviv Apartment Building, 3 Injured Politics Detroit Suburbs vs. Dearborn: Jewish and Arab Democrats Fighting for the Soul of Michigan Video of the Day Shabbat Table Set Up in Times Square to Honor Israeli Hostages Police and Crime AG Gives In, Approves Ben Gvir’s Dramatic Change in Rules of Engagement US US Attacks Iran’s IRGC and Proxy Militia Sites in Syria Israel At War: Iron Swords Israel Eliminates Senior Hamas Leader Involved in Planning Oct. 7 Massacre News Briefs News Briefs Missile Hit on Egypt Came From Yemen, Says Israel News Briefs Quick-Thinking Caretaker Saves Elderly Israeli From Hamas Sponsored Post Luxury Private Homes in Israel Like Never Before Sponsored Posts Ben Horodenker Recommended Today Video of the Day Shabbat Table Set Up in Times Square to Honor Israeli Hostages Israel At War: Iron Swords Doctor Recounts Forensic Tour of Duty in Israel Video of the Day Watch: IAF Airstrike Hits Hamas Underground Rocket Storage Tunnel Settlements Judea & Samaria Council Head Admonishes Biden for Attacking Jewish Settlers