Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS

An apartment building in Tel Aviv sustained a direct hit Friday afternoon in a massive barrage of rocket fire launched by Hamas terrorists from Gaza.

Red Alert incoming rocket alarm sirens were also activated in Holon, Bat Yam, Petach Tikvah, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion and elsewhere around Tel Aviv.

Advertisement





At least three people were hurt in the conflagration. All the victims were treated at the scene; one victim, a man in his 20s, was subsequently taken to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center with limb wounds and a serious head injury. The other two victims, males ages 78 and 52, suffered smoke inhalation.

“The scene was one of significant destruction,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yonatan Uziyahu said.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

About two hours later, Hamas fired another barrage of rockets from Gaza, aiming at Ashkelon, Ashdod, Nitzanim, Kfar Silver, and Be’er Ganim.