In another mostly peaceful insurrection, pro-Hamas protesters attacked the Democratic National Committee Headquarters while wearing black t-shirts reading “ceasefire”.

The violence motivated by their demands that Israel stop attacking Hamas terrorists led Capitol Police in riot gear to take on the violent terrorist mob.

6 Capitol Police officers were injured as members of the hate groups on the scene assaulted and pepper sprayed police officers.

The attempts by ‘ceasefire’ Hamas supporters to penetrate the building also led to a lockdown of nearby House offices.

Capitol Police officers evacuated members of Congress while fighting to control the mob outside.

“Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely,” Rep Brad Sherman tweeted.

The scene was ugly.

All of this was in sharp contrast to the ‘March for Israel’ at which hundreds of thousands of people peacefully rallied.

Previous pro-Hamas riots had taken place under the false flag of IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace, fake ‘Jewish’ pro-terror groups, but as should be fairly obvious from the second video, the foot soldiers here are the same bunch of BLMers and Antifa types who were behind previous riots.

While the Capitol Police turned out in office and were injured, will the pro-Hamas insurrectionists face any consequences? During the previous pro-Hamas occupation of the Capitol rotunda, there were a few arrests, including for attacks on officers, but no real consequences. This time around there was only one arrest.

And yet the perpetrators should have their faces on FBI billboards. They should be going to prison.

We must be a nation of laws. And there should be one law.

