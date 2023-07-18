Photo Credit:

Kamala Harris flew out to honor racist leader Jesse Jackson by claiming that “he defined the rainbow!”

Advertisement





Jesse didn’t define the rainbow, but he did threaten to castrate Obama on live television.

Biden issued a statement praising the racist whose presidential campaign was sabotaged when he used an antisemitic slur.

“The promise of America is that we are all created equal in the image of God and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives. While we’ve never fully lived up to that promise, we’ve never fully walked away from it because of extraordinary leaders like Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr.,” Biden falsely claimed. “Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I’ve seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead our nation forward through tumult and triumph. Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I’ve seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation.”

More accurately, Jesse Jackson was a bigot who stood with bigots like Louis Farrakhan. Here are some highlights about the hateful reverend from Discover the Networks. Who was also a compulsive liar.

Jackson claimed that he was on the Memphis balcony with King immediately after the latter had been shot, and that he cradled the dying civil-rights leader in his arms as he took his final breaths. But in fact, at the moment King was shot, Jackson was actually in a nearby parking lot talking to a group of musicians. The next morning, Jackson flew to Chicago to make a guest appearance on the NBC Today Show. In the few hours that had passed between the King assassination and Jackson’s flight to the Windy City, Jackson had already hired a public-relations agent to accompany him as he was transported from interview to interview in a chauffeur-driven car. Before a national television audience on the Today Show, Jackson donned a shirt that he claimed was smeared with the dying Dr. King’s blood. “He died in my arms,” Jackson lied. A black Chicago Tribune reporter named Angela Parker discovered that Jackson, in the aftermath of King’s assassination, had embezzled money from Operation Breadbasket. At that point, Jackson decided to break away from SCLC and establish his own organization called Operation PUSH (acronym for “People United to Serve Humanity”)

That’s the ‘rainbow’ that Kamala was praising. It was created to cover for Jackson’s embezzlement.

In 1981 Coca-Cola was induced to award a lucrative syrup distributorship to Jackson’s half-brother, Noah Robinson, in order to prevent Jackson from publicly shaming the company for conducting business in apartheid-era South Africa. In 1998 Jackson tried to block a merger between CBS and Viacom, saying it was “antithetical to basic democratic values.” He made it clear, however, that his opposition would cease if Viacom were to sell its UPN network to either of his longtime friends, Chester Davenport or Percy Sutton. In early 1999, CBS and Viacom pledged to give $1 million to Jackson’s Citizenship Education Fund (CEF), at which point Jackson’s opposition to the merger dissipated. In December 1998, Jackson threatened to block a GTE-Bell Atlantic merger unless the two parties made guarantees regarding their commitment to minority hiring and contracting. Over the ensuing four months, GTE and Bell pledged $1.5 million to CEF and gave Chester Davenport a 7% stake of their new cellular business. In May 1999, Jackson approved the merger, which resulted in the formation of Verizon.

Jesse Jackson was a lying corrupt racist. So it’s no wonder that Biden, like Fidel Castro, loves him.

In 1984, Jackson took a 300-person entourage (which included Jeremiah Wright) to Communist Cuba to visit Fidel Castro. Upon arriving at the Havana airport, Jackson greeted the crowd of welcomers by shouting to them: “Long live Fidel Castro! Long live Che Guevara! Long live Patrice Lumumba!” At the University of Havana, Jackson raised a clenched fist into the air and again led supporters in chanting those same slogans, in Spanish: “Viva Fidel! Viva Che Guevara!” Castro, in turn, described Jackson as “the most honest, courageous politician I have ever met.” Added Castro: “He is a great personality, a brilliant man with a great talent, capable of communicating with people, very persuasive, reliable, honest. Jackson’s main characteristic is honesty.”

Sure. If you doubt that just ask Coca Cola and MLK’s corpse. Or his bastard child.

Jackson became one of President Clinton’s spiritual counselors during the Monica Lewinski scandal of 1998. At about the same time, Jackson’s still-hidden mistress, Karin Stanford, was bearing the couple’s child.

He truly defined the rainbow. So many colors. All of them toxic. That’s the right way to remember him.

{Reposted FrontPageMag}