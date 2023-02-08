Photo Credit: Pixabay

While millions of Americans, for the first time since the Great Depression, cannot afford to buy eggs, Biden boasted about his economic successes to applause from special interests and jeers from those representatives standing up for the beleaguered people of the nation.

The Great Depression ended three years before Biden’s birth, but he’s trying to bring it back.

Under Biden, the price of everything from bread to gasoline to eggs to homes has soared out of reach. No wonder that polls show even the majority of Democrats don’t want him to run again.

Over 150 million Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, even those with a decent salary, because inflation is outrunning wage growth, making paychecks and savings worthless.

62% of Americans don’t think Biden has done very much as president. Only 18% think that his policies have made life better for their families. In response to numbers like that, Joe Biden spent the State of the Union screaming, whispering and mumbling a stream of lies.

Once again, Biden falsely claimed to have created record jobs and record unemployment rates by virtue of not imposing more lockdowns, when there are actually millions fewer workers in the workforce in his miserable economy. He claimed to have brought gas prices down, when they’re actually higher than they were when he took office. From there he blamed forest fires on global warming, lied about the tax system, insulin costs, the deficit, the debt limit and everything else.

But in the most shameless moment of the State of the Union, Biden falsely accused Republicans of wanting to eliminate Social Security and Medicare when he was the one who had spent much of his career working to cut Medicare and Social Security. It was Obama who had pledged to spend “some political capital” to make the “very difficult choices and issues of sacrifice and responsibility and duty”.and tasked Biden with helping make those cuts.

In 2007, Biden told Meet the Press that “Medicare, that is the gorilla in the room, and you’ve got to put all of it on the table.” “We need to do something about Social Security and Medicare. That’s the only way you can find room to pay for it,” Biden had said as recently as 2018.

Not only did Biden lie, but he accused House Republicans of his own sins.

Trump has said that, “Biden tried to cut Social Security and Medicare”. Bernie Sanders accused Biden of saying “on many occasions we should cut Social Security.” All of that is forgotten.

No moment crystalized Biden’s cynical dishonesty more than than a politician whose reckless spending has defunded Medicare and Social Security so that the Medicare trust fund will run out in 2028 and Social Security in 2034 posturing as the stalwart defender of the thing he has spent his career trying to destroy and is now on the verge of tanking to fund corrupt special interests.

Even while Social Security and Medicare get closer to insolvency, Biden boasted of spending $5 billion to subsidize electric car chargers for the rich. Given a choice between seniors and his Tesla donor base, Biden will kill seniors so that his supporters can have an easier drive.

That’s how much he cares about seniors. And all the rest of us.

The rotten foundation of Biden’s State of the Union address was faking empathy. The empathy falls apart on even casual inspection. After declaring war on the police and denouncing America as racist over the death of Tyre Nichols, Biden mispronounced his name as “Tyler”. While he implored viewers to think of the parents whose children never came home, thousands of parents have lost children to violent crime, including from the illegal migrants he released into America.

In Maryland, Kayla Hamilton, a 20-year-old autistic girl, was strangled to death by an MS-13 gang member only months after the Biden administration released him into the country.

That’s the face of one of the thousands of American men, women and children dead as a result of the open borders and pro-crime policies that Biden continued to champion in his address. In the face of the crime wave and border migrant invasion, Biden doubled down on calling for legalizing illegal aliens and for going after police departments instead of criminals.

Biden has worsened the lives of every American. Most have lost income, savings and plans for the future. Others have suffered even more. These crimes have only been mentioned in passing. The nation’s top Democrat described schools being closed, passive voice, when it was his party that forcibly shuttered schools and destroyed the educational potential of a generation. He demanded that we mourn those lives lost to the pandemic when it was his political allies who forced COVID patients into nursing homes resulting in the worst deaths of the pandemic. He told the story of a girl who died of a fentanyl overdose while failing to mention that his appeasement of China and open border policies are leading to overdoses across America.

“COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much,” Biden bemoaned. COVID didn’t do that. Democrats did. And, given a chance, they’ll do it again.

This is the criminally treasonous legacy of the Democrats and their corrupt figurehead.

Under Biden, America has fallen to its worst level. We have no food, no borders and no future. China casually invades our country and knows that the only ones Biden will fight are Americans.

The State of the Union is the latest phase of the long leftist war on America.

Biden has clawed his way to the highest office in the land by selling out everything he ever claimed to have believed. And now he’s so far gone that he may not even know what he believes. His pathetic rant, breathy, rushed, angry, was the belligerent tirade of a puppet who takes pride in being seen over the podium even if there’s a hand up his nether regions.

According to a New York Times article, Biden “read drafts aloud from top to bottom” and “practiced in front of teleprompters” to make “sure the language was relatable and clear” and “marked up his speech with subtle lines and dashes” to tell him when “to take a breath, pause between his words or steer through a tricky transition.” All that practice paid off as he rushed through his lies, mumbled, whispered, screamed and fumbled laugh lines and applause lines.

But as bad as Biden’s State of the Union delivery was, the policies in it are much worse.

Biden urged passing the PRO Act whose mandatory unionization would outlaw freelance workers as its model did in California, legalizing illegal aliens, outlawing religious freedom and legalizing the murder of babies until birth. And that’s just the proposals that his speechwriters thought were palatable enough to make the cut for the country’s most high-profile speech.

All the misery that we have experienced since the ballot harvesters of the nation selected him is only just the beginning. The DNC has rigged the primaries for Biden and the party’s leaders have endorsed him for a second term. And his speech warns us that the worst is yet to come.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}