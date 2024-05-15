Photo Credit: US Embassy in Jerusalem

As part of the Biden administration’s campaign against Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hit the airwaves to talk about the rollout of a report attacking the war against Hamas.

And rehashing the old argument that only nation-building, not fighting terrorism, can defeat the terrorists.

Blinken claimed that “if they leave and get out of Gaza, as we believe they need to do, then you’re going to have a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos, anarchy, and ultimately by Hamas again.”

Israel he claimed is “on the trajectory, potentially, to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas left or, if it leaves, a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy, and probably refilled by Hamas. We’ve been talking to them about a much better way of getting an enduring result, enduring security.”

The “enduring” result is more of the “nation-building” that created the problem in the first place.

Major parts of Israel are under the control of terrorists because the Bush I and Clinton administrations argued that without nation-building, there’s be constant terrorism. The Oslo accords turned over territories to the terrorists as part of a peace deal. Instead of a peace deal, there was only more terrorism.

The Bush II administration, specifically Condi Rice, pushed for elections leading Hamas to take over Gaza. Obama demanded that Israel negotiate with Hamas after every conflict to produce ceasefires.

Oct 7 is the end result of all that nation-building.

Biden talks about an endless insurgency, chaos and anarchy. And Hamas. The cause of all that isn’t fighting terrorists, it’s enabling them.

The lesson of Oct 7 is to stop the nation-building and defeat the terrorists.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}