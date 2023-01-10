Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

This is a foreign case, but it’s probably only a matter of time until it’s tried in America.

Sexual identity activists have insisted that people can change gender by thinking about it or “self-ID”. They’ve shown little concern about the privacy of women in locker rooms or the ability to girls to compete against men.

But what happens when someone blatantly does it in a way that falls on the wrong side of what’s left of the chewed carcass of feminism?

A man in Ecuador legally changed his gender to female in an attempt to gain custody of his two daughters. But LGBTQ groups are concerned about the man’s use of a law designed to promote transgender rights, and what effect it could have in the future.

This reminds me of the time the Left went straight from #BelieveAllWomen to #WaitAMomentThatWomanAccusingBidenOfRapeCouldCostUsTheElection.

The previous position that no one could or would possibly lie about what the voices in their head are telling them about their chromosomes flipped over to dealing with the reality that people can and do lie about it.

It’s telling that the LGBTQIA2S4Z+ groups are concerned about a father’s publicity stunt and not the repeated cases of child predators and rapists who announced that they’re now female.

René Salinas Ramos, 47, told local media that the change was not related to his sexuality or identity, but rather that the Ecuadorian legal system gives preferable rights to mothers over fathers when it comes to the custody of children. “The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I’m also a mom, that’s how I consider myself,” Salinas Ramos told La Voz del Tomebamba outside the Civil Registry office on December 30 in the city of Cuenca. “I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother.”

Self-ID. Learn it, love, live it. Either women actually exist or being a woman is a state of mind.

You can’t have both.

“This man’s private matter, to obtain custody of his daughters, isn’t the spirit of the law,” Mr. Diane Rodríguez, one of Ecuador’s most prominent trans activists and the national director of the Ecuadorian Federation of Organizations LGBTI, told VICE World News.

The law isn’t a spirit, it’s a set of facts. Once you abandon facts, all you have are arguments. And once you abandon reality, all you have is ideology.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens when this approach is tried in America.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}