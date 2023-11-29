Photo Credit: MEMRI

The pro-Hamas rioters keep shrieking, “ceasefire”. There was a ceasefire in place before Oct 7.

Israel had been negotiating with Hamas through Qatar and had agreements in place. There had been on-and-off agreements over the two years during which Hamas stayed relatively quiet while planning its big attacks.

Now that Israel wrongly agreed to a truce in exchange for the release of some of the hostages, it’s proving to be a one-sided truce.

There were two IED attacks on Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Hamas terrorists also opened fire on Israeli soldiers.

That’s what a “truce” with Islamic terrorists looks like.

Oct 7 showed what a “ceasefire” with Islamic terrorists looks like.

Islam commands Islamic Jihadis to subjugate and kill non-Muslims by any means necessary. Any agreements they make are purely expedient and operational. The moment they have the opportunity to achieve their true goals, they kill.

Remember what Faisal Shahzad, the Times Square bomber, told the court when asked about taking an oath to protect and defend America against all enemies foreign and domestic?

“I swore but I didn’t mean it,” he said.

That’s what taking the word of any Islamic terrorist means. It’s only there to fool us. They will swear on a stack of korans if they need to, but they don’t mean a word of it. They just mean what the Koran commands, which is to kill non-Muslims.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}