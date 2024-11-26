Photo Credit: IDF / Avichay Adraee / X

As a reported truce agreement with the Hezbollah Islamic terrorist group winds its way through the process, the terror group fired 250 rockets into Israel marking one of the largest assaults in a while.

To Western minds, the two events, a truce and an attack, seem disconnected, but in the Muslim world, negotiating with terrorists is exactly what leads to terrorism.

Advertisement





As I recently wrote in ‘The Gentle Art of Negotiating With Terrorists’, trying to make peace with terrorists signals weakness.

Offering to negotiate with Islamic terrorists is a statement of weakness. Jihadists only offer to negotiate out of fear, weakness or to entrap us and they assume we do the same thing. Nothing would ever convince them that we genuinely want to live in peace with them or that we prefer alternatives to violence. So any time we offer to negotiate, they see it as a weakness or a trick.

Some are trying to spin the proposed truce with Hezbollah as a victory. It’s not. Any deals made here are worthless, not only won’t Hezbollah keep them, neither will any other parties whether it’s the UN, the Lebanese government or the international community. All that such a deal does is give the enemy a chance to recover and sends a signal of weakness. And the terrorists respond by announcing that they intend to press their attack.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Share this article on WhatsApp: