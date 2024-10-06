Photo Credit: US State Dept

Do you have a tip where Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, a “key Hizballah financier”, who funnels money from Iran to the Islamic terror group might be found?

There’s a $10 million reward on his head. Or at least there was.

Qasir is now an ex-Hezbollah leader through the usual way that Hezbollah leaders retire.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that today (Tuesday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, the Commander of Weapons Transfers from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon (Unit 4400). IAF fighter jets, following precise IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated Qasir in Beirut.

That follows Israel taking out Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil: wanted for his role in the Marine Barracks bombing, who had a $7 million reward on his head.

And Fuad Shukr, who had a $5 million reward on his head, who “helped kill 241 U.S. service members in the 1983 Marine Corp barracks bombing in Beirut.”

You get the idea. At this rate, Israel’s foreign aid could start consisting of bounties on Islamic terrorists.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Daniel Greenfield
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli born blogger and columnist, and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His work covers American, European and Israeli politics as well as the War on Terror. His writing can be found at http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/ These opinions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.