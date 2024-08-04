One of the great obsessions of some conservatives was that Michelle Obama was going to be brought in and replace Joe Biden. That never happened and there was no reason that it was going to happen.

Michelle doesn’t want the job and Barack Obama doesn’t want to spend his time in the humiliating Bill Clinton or Doug Emhoff role when he could be seen as a kingmaker and live comfortably in a nicer mansion than the White House.

Obama’s staffers however began a whispering campaign to undermine Biden and panic donors. Then they swooped in to install a woman who makes Michelle Obama seem like Abraham Lincoln.

In that brief interim where the media, in response to the Biden coup began committing sudden crimes of journalism, the New York Times told us that Biden “considers Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, the main instigator but is irritated at Obama as well, seeing him as a puppet master behind the scenes.”

Kamala is now pushing out the Biden loyalists who tried to keep him in power and bringing in Obama’s people.

Harris hires Obama campaign veterans to join 2024 effort, replacing Biden loyalists — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris hired a battery of new senior advisers to her campaign this week, moving swiftly to replace lifetime loyalists of President Biden with Democratic campaign veterans, including multiple leaders of Barack Obama’s presidential bids, according to people briefed on the campaign shifts. David Plouffe, a top strategist on both of Obama’s presidential campaigns, joins Harris as senior adviser for strategy and the states focused on winning the electoral college. Stephanie Cutter, the deputy campaign manager for Obama’s reelection who has been working in recent months with Harris, is the new senior adviser for strategy messaging. Mitch Stewart, a grass-roots organizing strategist behind both Obama wins, will become the senior adviser for battleground states. David Binder, who led Obama’s public opinion research operation and previously worked for Harris, will expand his role on the Harris campaign to lead the opinion research operation. “This team is a reflection of the vice president. It brings in people who have worked for her a long time, people who have been with her for the last few years of the administration,” O’Malley Dillon said Friday.

As usual, the thing they’re assuring you of is the opposite of the truth. This is Obama’s operation.

During private talks, Obama had repeatedly pressured Biden to bring in his campaign people to run everything. And now it’s happening. There’s no Kamala campaign, it’s the Obama campaign, with an even more feeble and clueless figurehead out front than even Joe Biden. But that is a problem.

Kamala has a history of wrecking her own operations. Her previous presidential campaign fell apart in infighting between her sister and her team. Her Veep office blew up with most of the original team leaving. And the co-chair of her campaign, Tony West, is her brother-in-law which means family will once again be pitted against campaign pros. That was not an issue for the more professional Obama campaigns.

Obama’s people are betting they can work around Kamala, roll out lots of staged pop culture events and faux serious statements while minimizing live media interaction. So far their aggressiveness has paid off but sustaining that across three months with an idiot candidate who also has a history of narcissistic tantrums and a dysfunctional family is going to get messy. But if they succeed, this really will be Obama 3.0.