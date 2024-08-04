Photo Credit: Maayan Toef / GPO
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in "The Pit" at the IDF's Kirya headquarters, monitoring the IAF attack on Yemen's Port of Hudaydah, July 20, 2024

The Defense Ministry has completed an underground command and control bunker in Jerusalem, just in time for an expected impending massive assault on Israel by Iran and its regional proxies.

The new bunker is a protected space that allows for extended stays and is invulnerable to any and all existing types of weaponry, according to a report by the Hebrew-language Walla! news outlet. Contrary to the report, however, sources in the Defense Ministry said the bunker was created by the ministry, not the Shin Bet.

The bunker is equipped with all the necessary communications and other technology assets necessary to enable Israel’s political-security leadership to manage the country’s response to the expected assault, and any others that might follow.

The new bunker was created in addition to The Pit at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv; the two are connected, and both are networked with all the other command and control centers in the country.

The Defense Ministry has declined to comment on the report.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

