The Defense Ministry has completed an underground command and control bunker in Jerusalem, just in time for an expected impending massive assault on Israel by Iran and its regional proxies.

The new bunker is a protected space that allows for extended stays and is invulnerable to any and all existing types of weaponry, according to a report by the Hebrew-language Walla! news outlet. Contrary to the report, however, sources in the Defense Ministry said the bunker was created by the ministry, not the Shin Bet.

The bunker is equipped with all the necessary communications and other technology assets necessary to enable Israel’s political-security leadership to manage the country’s response to the expected assault, and any others that might follow.

The new bunker was created in addition to The Pit at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv; the two are connected, and both are networked with all the other command and control centers in the country.

The Defense Ministry has declined to comment on the report.

