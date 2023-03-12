Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY-SA 4.0 with modifications)

The Jewish Democratic Council of America is showing its support for Israel by joining protests outside the Israel Bonds conference.

After staging a virtual event about democratic judicial reform consisting entirely of opponents of the measure to restore checks and balances to Israel’s political system, the JDCA or ‘Jewish Dems’ is going to try and disrupt the Israel Bonds conference.

“BREAKING: JDCA CEO HalieSoifer will join other Jewish American leaders speaking at the UnxeptableD rally tomorrow in D.C. underscoring our support of Israel, rejection of Israeli Minister Smotrich’s extremism & defense of democracy.”

Advertisement





Defense of democracy is somehow defined to mean attacking a democratically elected government and demanding that it bow to the mandate of an unelected judicial oligarchy that claims unchecked power.

The Israel Bonds Leadership Conference is there to promote investments. Protesting outside it is an economic attack on Israel.

UnxeptableD is a hashtag posing as a group. Its site contains no information as to who is behind it, but veteran anti-Israel groups like Peace Now will be protesting there. That suggests JDCA is joining pro-terrorist and anti-Israel groups in trying to undermine Israeli bond sales.

JDCA was supposed to sell American Jews on the idea that its party is pro-Israel. It’s doing just the opposite.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}