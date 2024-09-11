Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

“During the blessed last 10 days of Ramadan, we celebrate our Administration’s incredible Muslim team,” Vice President Kamala Harris announced, posing on the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building with some of the most controversial figures in the administration.

There right behind Kamala was Nasrina Bargzie, her deputy counsel and future Muslim liaison, who had been interviewed by the FBI after 9/11, wore orange for the Islamic terrorists at Gitmo and had fought a lawsuit Jewish students over harassment by pro-terrorist activists at Berkeley.

Second from Kamala’s right was Mazen Basrawi, Biden’s current Muslim liaison, who had attended a conference honoring one of the unindicted co-conspirators of the World Trade Center bombing, and whose appointment was hailed by Muslim Brotherhood groups.

Second from Kamala’s left was Brenda Abdelall, who had taken part in anti-Israel protests in college, and had falsely accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” as part of a “brutal occupation”. Abdelall became the “assistant secretary for partnership and engagement” at the Department of Homeland Security in the Biden-Harris administration and then appeared at a convention where speakers had called for a caliphate ruled by Islamic law and freeing Islamic terrorists.

Abdelall was recently chosen to head Kamala’s Arab-American outreach. And the campaign refused to part ways with her over past comments accusing Jews of controlling America.

Also allegedly present was Yousra Fazili, who had studied Islamic religious law or sharia at Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, notorious for its terrorist teachings, and represented the International Islamic Federation of Student Organizations co-founded by figures tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and Osama bin Laden, before becoming the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs and now serves as the Chief of Staff to the Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer of the Pentagon.

Yousra’s sister, Sameera Fazili had served as the deputy director of the National Economic Council despite being a member of Stand With Kashmir (SWK) “which was founded by her cousin, Hafsa Kanjwal” and which had “praised and defended the actions of a number of violent Islamists” including one who had “met with Al Qaeda figures” and praised Osama bin Laden.

Other members of Kamala’s “incredible Muslim team” included Maher Bitar, a former executive board member of Students for Justice in Palestine, a campus hate group which has since endorsed Hamas and the atrocities of Oct 7, and an organizer of a conference by the Palestine Solidarity Movement, which worked with Hamas, and whose previous event had reportedly included chants of “Kill the Jews”.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, Bitar became the Senior Director for Intelligence on the National Security Council and then the chief coordinator for intelligence and defense policy making him, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, “the senior-most official responsible for coordinating U.S. Government intelligence and defense policy.” Reporting tips Bitar as a likely Director of National Intelligence or “some kind of senior role” in a Kamala administration.

Reema Dodin, who had described suicide bombings against Jews by Muslim terrorists as “the last resort of a desperate people”, was brought on as the deputy director for the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Near the top of the stairs was Abdullah Hasan, a recipient of a CAIR Islamic Scholarship Fund who defended BDS for the ACLU and claimed that “Islamophobia is rampant even in our highest democratic institutions” like the Supreme Court” before becoming an assistant press secretary for the Biden-Harris administration.

Uzra Zeya worked at the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs: an informal arm of the Arab Lobby started by former diplomats to Muslim countries where she helped compile material for a book claiming that Jews secretly control the United States. In the Biden-Harris administration, Zeya became the Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

Kamala’s pose with the record number of Muslim staffers, estimated to be over 100, in the Biden-Harris administration was also a measure of her personal relationships with some of them, like Nasrina Bargzie, one of her “fabulous four” staffers who had stayed with her throughout her time in office, as well as others, like Brenda Abdelall, with whom she had a developing relationship that would make her part of her future presidential campaign.

As the attorney general of California, Kamala had developed longstanding ties with CAIR, whose founder has since endorsed the Oct 7 attack, along with other Islamist groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. In Congress, she defended Rep. Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic remarks and her sympathy with activists who assailed Israel during her remarks after Oct 7 was not feigned.

The Kamala campaign continues to cultivate ties with extremist figures including a reported private meeting between the candidate and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, known as the nation’s Jihad Capital, who had told a pro-Hamas rally after Oct 7 that this was “the city of resistance”.

Before a rally in Detroit, Kamala spoke with Layla Elabed, Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s sister, and Abbas Alawieh, a former Tlaib staffer, running an anti-Israel movement and told them, according to a New York Times report, that she was open to discussing an arms embargo on Israel. (The paper and her campaign later claimed that she was only open to speaking to them.)

And while Kamala’s opposition to Israel has often been seen as a response to the necessities of winning Michigan, her solidarity with Islamists is not a response to the 2024 election.

Kamala has built a Muslim team whose views are extreme and whose hostility to America and Israel, as well as their ties to foreign governments and Muslim Brotherhood groups, raise troubling questions, especially as some figures, like Maher Bitar, are expected to rise further in her administration, while others we may not yet know about will arrive on the scene.

Vice President Kamala Harris is not a critic of Israel’s campaign against Hamas because of the pressure out of Dearborn, but because she has built up relationships with terrorism supporters.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

