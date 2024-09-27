Photo Credit: unsplash

It’s a busy time for the media. Not only is it election season, but in between campaigning for Kamala, the media also has to carry water for the multiple Islamic terrorist groups attacking Israel.

After almost a year of turning Hamas press release into headlines (“Gaza Ministry of Health Claims 24 Children Killed in Assault on Rocket Launcher School”), the media hurriedly began turning Hezbollah press releases into headlines (“Lebanese Government Claims Hezbollah Leaders Killed by Pagers Were Really 12-Year-Olds”) and now with the arrival of the Iranian president, it’s time to switch over to the propaganda for the regime behind it all.

Iranian president says he doesn’t want war with Israel – NBC News Iran’s New President Offers Israel Peace As He Warns It Drags Him into War – Newsweek Iran’s President Says He’s Prepared to Ease Tensions With Israel – Bloomberg

Also Hitler doesn’t understand why Poland won’t agree to peace.

Since the media won’t do its job (or rather is doing its actual job of pushing enemy propaganda), it needs to be noted that the Iranian president matters less than the guy polishing King Charlie’s boots. Iran is run by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Presidents are there to posture on stage in front of the West. It’s an Islamic revolution and the whole point of it is to maintain religious rule over the country. Not secular rule.

Iran financed, planned and signed off on the Oct 7 attack. Its Hezbollah proxies last week were planning a similar invasion of the Galilee in Israel before they were taken out.

And if there’s any ambiguity about it, there are the chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

Supreme Leader Khamenei, who actually runs Iran (photo above), keeps chanting (and tweeting) “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

What do NBC News, Newsweek, and Bloomberg figure he means by that?

A regime responsible for the mass murder of Israelis and Americans, whose motto is “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” sent its latest patsy (after the last one crashed into a mountain because the regime didn’t feel like investing in decent choppers for its replaceable figureheads) to claim that it doesn’t want a war.

And that a war is Israel’s fault.

The only people capable of looking at Oct 7 and then publishing stories backing up Iran’s propaganda are the same media types who have spent the past year spouting terrorist propaganda. When you’re parroting Hamas and Hezbollah, then why not also parrot their sugar daddy, the Supreme Leader’s decoy?

