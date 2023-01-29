To help close the racial wealth gap, the U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to black Americans, according to William A. Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen, authors of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century.” In an interview with CNBC, Darity, a Duke University professor, and Mullen, a folklorist and writer, said the federal government is financially responsible because it was culpable for the enslavement of black Americans and legal segregation in the United States. Mullen said “the federal government was party” to both the suppression of the black vote and in some cases the destruction of Black people’s property. She added that “the federal government is also the only entity that has the capacity to pay the debt.”

The federal government doesn’t have $14 trillion. It can’t even afford to pay off its actual debt for social security and Medicare. But maybe we’ll just stop covering health care for seniors to conduct a massive wealth transfer to the Democrat voting base.

But, as Oprah said, “There are still generations of people, older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it — in that prejudice and racism — and they just have to die.”

Killing them so Oprah can get another check would be social justice.

But that won’t even come close to $14 trillion.

The only way to get there would be massive wealth confiscation from the vast majority of Americans.

Maybe the federal government can sell most Americans into slavery to raise $14 trillion for slavery reparations. That would be the kind of anti-racist program likely to be endorsed by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

You can’t get closer to equity than that.