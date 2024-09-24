Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

At least the Biden-Harris administration has a consistent position. Consistently on the side of Islamic terrorists.

In an official document filed in a US court, the United Nations, with support from the US Department of Justice, has argued that UNRWA employees who were involved in the October 7 massacre are immune from legal action, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 News reported on Saturday evening. According to the document, UNRWA employees involved in the massacre are shielded from prosecution due to their immunity. “Since the UN has not waived immunity in this instance, its subsidiary, UNRWA, continues to enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution, and the lawsuit should be dismissed,” the UN’s response stated.

UNRWA is a UN agency dedicated to servicing the Arab Muslim invaders in Israel who call themselves ‘palestinians’. In Gaza, UNRWA provides much of the social service infrastructure at the behest of Hamas. UNRWA employs Hamas and other terrorists and its leaders have been fairly open about it. Among UNRWA’s employees were some of the perpetrators of Oct 7.

Oct 7 isn’t even the first time UN employees committed atrocities or abuses with the active knowledge and tolerance of the UN hierarchy. Haiti, for example, comes to mind.

An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world — signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. More than 300 of the allegations involved children, the AP found, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.

The scale of the UN’s crimes is dwarfed only by the lack of accountability. If governments don’t enjoy immunity for crimes committed by its personnel, why should the UN?

