Photo Credit: MEMRI screenshot / IRINN

It was a given that the commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism would contain no mention of the group responsible for the majority of that terrorism.

But the Biden administration has gone one better by making no mention of 9/11 or any terrorist attacks that were carried out against Americans. Instead, a boilerplate statement, “we pay solemn tribute to those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks, and we will never forget the victims of terrorism or stop our pursuit of justice and peace.”

It’s as if terrorism were someone else’s problem with no relationship to anything that happened to America.

At the third commemoration, there was an event involving the 9/11 museum and memorial. No mention of it now.

But then again all of this comes as Biden has been aggressively freeing terrorists from Gitmo and financing Islamic terrorism through Iran.

So you can see why this administration, which has robbed terror victims, would also want to dismiss them.

“On the same day as Biden’s executive order reserving $3.5 billion for the terrorists, his Justice Department filed a statement of interest in court arguing that the judgment for the victims of terrorism was too large and that actually turning over the money to them would interfere with the Biden administration’s foreign policy in Afghanistan.”

This is what evil looks like.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}