Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

It is no coincidence that both of the Democratic Party’s ‘black’ presidential nominees were not black Americans, but the children of radical third-world students who appropriated the rhetoric of the civil rights movement to get ahead, without having any actual history or part in it.

Obama and Kamala are not the legacy of the slave trade, much as they have exploited that history, but the third-world immigrants and students ushered in by the JFK administration.

Advertisement





Barack Obama Sr., Shyamala Gopalan, and Donald Harris all arrived in America as foreign students within a few years of each other. They were part of a flood of foreign students brought to America by Cold War legislation meant to educate foreign elites in the United States.

Instead of ‘Americanizing’ the third world, Obama, Gopalan, Harris and thousands of others like them helped radicalize and ‘third worldize’ America. Many of the foreign students, like Kamala’s parents, never had any real intention of going home. Some stayed to radicalize American colleges and their American-born children absorbed their politics and hostility to America.

The unprecedented open borders implemented by putatively black politicians like Obama and Kamala harmed the black community but served the interests of the third world. Their support for Islamic terrorism, hostility to national security, and obsession with international politics in obscure parts of the world were a sharp break from traditional black politics.

Filling entire neighborhoods with mobs of foreign migrants is not a ‘black’ policy, and black community members have been some of its most vocal opponents, but it is a third-world policy.

Open borders is more than a theory for second-generation third-worlders who did not come here centuries ago on slave ships, but who are only here because of cracks in our immigration policies. Obama and Kamala know that they are only here for one reason and they see ‘their people’ as being not inside the border, but outside of it and waiting eagerly to come on in.

Third-worlders also see American power in radically different terms than African-Americans do. To African-Americans, even if they disagree with the country or its politics, American power is their power, whereas to third-worlders, American power is that of their sworn enemies.

The foreign students to whom the JFK administration opened the door were not waiting to learn about America, rather they were often Marxists who were already aligned with the Soviet Union. The third world was the Soviet tool for building an anti-American front and third-worlders like Obama and Kamala innately view any third-world power, including Iran and China, as members of the front to roll back the hateful destructive force that to them is the United States of America.

They were raised on the need to ‘decolonize’ America and that’s what they are doing.

Third-worlders see America not as a country, but a ‘colony’ of white Europeans occupying ‘indigenous’ land whose institutions, power, and history need to be dismantled from within. Allied with domestic leftist groups, they embarked on a project to destroy our ‘founding stories’, eliminate our exceptionalism, hijack our culture and take apart our national greatness.

This is not simply leftism. Had socialists taken over America in the 1920s, as they originally set out to do, they would have maintained it as a world power. But third worlders are not out to take over America, but to destroy it: taking it over is only a means of accelerating its destruction.

Third-worlders believe that American political and corporate power are the cause of the world’s problems because they are not simply leftists, but nationalists of their own countries and cultures. They disguise this fact because it would alienate the electorate to say it plainly.

The mass migration of third-worlders is the fulfillment of their program for ending America.

Third-world mass migration is designed to fragment America and to replicate the third-world’s disorders here. The disparate third-world colonies are then used to build alliances to bring down America. The United States becomes a United Nations of feuding groups whose only common enemy is the country that hosts them. That is the ‘third worldization’ of America.

And it’s already well underway.

Third-worlders are not globalists: they are passionate nationalists and tribalists. Rep. Ilhan Omar does not envision a borderless world. In speeches to Somali audiences, she expresses her passionate support for defending Somalia’s borders and combating Somaliland. Rep. Rashida Tlaib yearns for the destruction of Israel and for replacing it with a ‘Palestinian’ state. Rep. Pramila Jayapal aids Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party in its attempts to take over India.

American and European leftists can be globalists, but third-worlders rarely are. Obama lectured Americans on tribalism even while working to have his Muslim cousin and clan take over Kenya.

Globalist liberals and leftists enable third-worlders to impose their agendas on Americans. World government, open borders, and all the other fetishes of globalists have become one-way street equity programs. Westerns are expected to accept open borders, but no third-world country will ever accept the loss of control over its borders.

Westerns are to be governed by international bodies dominated by third-worlders, but no third-world country will ever accept world government except at gunpoint. And usually not even then.

America is losing its wealth, its power and its independence to third-world governance.

Globalists sell this as a means of empowering the poor of the world, but the third-worlders who rule us at home and abroad are not the ‘wretched of the earth’, but foreign elites.

Aside from the Latin Americans streaming across the border, our third-world invaders from the rest of the world are not poor, like Obama and Kamala’s parents, they’re foreign elites with the money and family ties to come here and play off the sympathies of gullible globalist liberals.

The only exercise in equity taking place is a transfer of power from American elites to foreign elites, from the descendants of those who came here on the Mayflower to the descendants of third-world elites brought here by JFK to study at our finest universities and unlearn Marxism.

But instead of unlearning Marxism, they, like Kamala’s father, instead began teaching it to us.

America is becoming a third-world mess because we are being run by the very same foreign elites who run the third world, who know nothing except a shoddy secondhand Marxism and who are animated by petty tribalism and ancient resentments of British and American rule.

The ‘third-worldization’ of America and Europe is not destiny, but a choice. Unlike Britain, we’re not even being flooded by our colonials, but by former British colonials who hate us anyway. If we don’t want to end up like the third world, it’s time for us to stop being ruled by the third world.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Share this article on WhatsApp: