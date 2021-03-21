Photo Credit: Flash 90

{Reposted from the FrontPageMag website}

For 20 years, Democrat sexual predators have run the state of New York.

For 13 years, the terms of the last three Democrat governors, sexual harassers have held down the office. And for 20 years, Democrat attorney generals who were sexual predators ruled.

It’s quite an achievement for a national and state party that claims to protect women.

“There is a disrespect for women that this administration chronically exemplifies. After the #MeToo movement, they did absolutely nothing when it came to sexual harassment,” Governor Cuomo ranted about President Trump during the Kavanaugh nomination.

That was the same year that Cuomo had halted an investigation into Manhattan DA Cy Vance’s mishandling of the Weinstein case back in 2015, six days after Cuomo got a $25,000 check from the law firm that had represented Weinstein in 2015, which had donated $10,000 to Vance.

Vance’s office had also asked a judge to reduce Jeffrey Epstein’s sex offender status so low that he wouldn’t be listed as a sex offender. “Can Cyrus Vance, Jr., Nail Trump?” the New Yorker recently asked. Better ask Harvey Weistein and Jeffrey Epstein about Vance’s track record.

Governor Cuomo has pivoted from condemning President Trump’s “disrespect for women” to accusing his female accusers of secretly working for Trump. The #IStandWithCuomo hashtag is being used to spread claims that Cuomo is being taken down to help President Trump.

If there’s anyone who knows how to really respect women, it’s Cuomo.

But it’s hard to complain about Cuomo sexually harassing and groping women. Let alone be surprised that Cuomo kept up the great tradition of his predecessors.

David Paterson, Cuomo’s blind black predecessor, whom he ousted by digging up dirt, revealed at a press conference that he began to have an affair after his wife cheated on him. Paterson admitted to the affair, though denied having a child out of wedlock, to avoid being blackmailed.

“I think we have a marriage like many Americans, maybe even like many of you,” Paterson told reporters. Considering he was addressing the media, he was probably right.

After denying that he had affairs with anyone on his staff, he eventually admitted to sleeping with a number of women, including his director of community affairs. He later reached a settlement to head off a sexual harassment lawsuit from his chief of staff whom he had allegedly hired while having an affair with her and then fired after breaking up with her.

Paterson also faced accusations of witness tampering when he called the girlfriend of a top aide after she filed a police report accusing his aide of choking her and throwing her against a mirror.

All of this was a refreshing change from his predecessor, Governor Eliot Spitzer who had picked Patterson as his Lieutenant Governor. Spitzer was forced to resign when he was caught patronizing prostitutes and allegedly used campaign funds to cover the hotel bills.

So the obvious next step was a job at CNN where his show never took off.

In what seems to be a troubling pattern with New York Democrats, one of Spitzer’s prostitutes claimed that he liked choking her. The prostitute then claimed that she was pimped out by the Manhattan DA’s office a few years before it was trying to keep Epstein off the sex offender list.

Spitzer had started out as the Attorney General of New York back in 1998, Cuomo took over from him in 2006, and Eric Schneiderman succeeded Cuomo in 2010.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was forced to resign after multiple women accused him of choking and assaulting them. One of the accusers said that Schneiderman, a progressive Democrats, kept calling her his, “brown slave”. Another claimed he had declared, “I am the law”.

Sexual predators have held the office of the Attorney General of New York for 20 years from 1998 to Schneiderman’s resignation until 2018. The current officeholder is a woman.

It’s a hell of a record.

Governor Cuomo claimed that the Trump administration “chronically exemplifies” a “disrespect for women”, but it’s New York Democrats who can’t seem to stop preying on women.

All of the New York Democrat abusers were professional feminists.

“A year before Roe v. Wade, I graduated from high school, went to Washington DC, and got a job working in an abortion clinic. I learned an important lesson at a young age. If a woman does not have the right to control her own body, she is not truly equal. She is not truly free,” Schneiderman had tweeted, while he was choking women and telling them they were slaves.

On MSNBC, Eliot Spitzer claimed that he was a feminist with a record of “devout dedication to women’s rights, on the issues of choice”, and urged voters to “look at the totality of my record,” and not just the parts that allegedly involved taking away a women’s choice to breathe.

“James says I’m a feminist and she’s right,” Cuomo had once boasted at a Planned Parenthood event, referring to the Attorney General now investigating him for sexual harassment. “God told me I was a feminist.”

Governor Cuomo had created the Women’s Equality Party as his own platform, and had read a speech attacking President Trump, in which he declared, “As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim. I am a Jew. I am Black. I am gay. I am a woman seeking to control her body. We are one New York​.”

Cuomo then went on to blame Jews for the pandemic while preventing women from being able to control their bodies with his meaty hands.

All part of the track record of the “national leader in the fight against sexual harassment.”

Democrat sexual predators were able to get away with their deranged behavior because they pretended to be feminists, and feminist leaders, celebrities, and the media were happy to help.

Planned Parenthood alone has provided cover for numerous Democrat sexual predators.

But New York is still something special. If Cuomo is toppled by his own #MeToo moment, that will mean that the last three Democrat governors were forced out of politics due to scandals.

It will also mean that three Democrat AGs were actually career sexual predators.

The media will carefully avoid connecting these dots because they peel back the mask and reveal the true face of their own political movement and the political faction at the top.

The Democrats don’t protect women. Like Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, they prey on them.