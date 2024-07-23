Photo Credit: Public Domain

Two days ago, I wrote that ‘The Dem Civil War is Over Who Will Replace Biden”. The battle would be between the faction lining up behind Kamala and the one pushing some sort of limited primary.

Biden’s tweet endorsed Kamala. Hillary came forward to back her too.

Advertisement





DNC chair Jamie Harrison, who actually has the power here, however issued a statement saying that, “the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”

Obama’s statement also emphasized a process, “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.”

Neither man mentioned Kamala. Obama’s statement emphasized the “leaders of our party” deciding. So much for democracy.

Members of Congress, including Pelosi ,Schumer, and Bernie Sanders tweeted about Biden, but made no mention of Kamala either. Rep. Clyburn, who arguably was responsible for Biden agreeing to pick a black woman, however endorsed Kamala, even though he had previously proposed a primary. AOC, who backed Biden to the hilt, but was also furiously trying to protect Kamala’s succession, has yet to make a statement.

A primary doesn’t preclude Kamala and with access to Biden’s war chest, and the backing of Biden and the Clintons, she automatically moves into the pole position. The legal process also makes it easier for her than anyone else to succeed Biden. But it’s clear that some key players would like there to be other options. Even if they eventually pick Kamala, they want it to be a dealmaking process in which they get something out of it.

Kamala is probably inevitable, but it’s not going to be a straight line. And if nothing else a process now is possible which might upend the election completely in an even more dramatic fashion. For example, the Michelle Obama fantasy some had harbored is still unlikely, but now possible. Aaron Sorkin of West Wing fame had an op-ed proposing the Dems pick Mitt Romney.

For the moment Dems are free to dream until they accept the horror that they’re stuck with Kamala.

And then they’ll have to pick a VP.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Share this article on WhatsApp: