Photo Credit: courtesy

Today, I visited a memorial to the victims of the Islamic terrorist attacks of Oct 7.

Advertisement


One thing that struck me when looking at the rows of Israeli, American, and the flags of 29 other countries whose citizens fell victim to the Hamas attacks were the warning signs.

And the guards.

In the middle of a public park in a wealthy area of Los Angeles County, the rows of flags wouldn’t be safe unless there were warning signs about video surveillance and legal prohibitions against vandalism and a number of armed guards (whom I did not film) to back them up.

What does it say about the current culture of leftist lawlessness and the Islamist invasions of major cities, that this is what it takes to keep a memorial to the fallen that includes multiple American flags and those of much of the world (including Russia and China) safe from those who would vandalize and destroy them?

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBlinken to Abbas: US ‘Looks Forward’ to Engaging with New PA Government
Next articleMore than 400 Doctors and Dentists Attend Aliyah Fair in Paris
Daniel Greenfield
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli born blogger and columnist, and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His work covers American, European and Israeli politics as well as the War on Terror. His writing can be found at http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/ These opinions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.