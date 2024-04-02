Photo Credit: courtesy

Today, I visited a memorial to the victims of the Islamic terrorist attacks of Oct 7.

Advertisement





One thing that struck me when looking at the rows of Israeli, American, and the flags of 29 other countries whose citizens fell victim to the Hamas attacks were the warning signs.

And the guards.

In the middle of a public park in a wealthy area of Los Angeles County, the rows of flags wouldn’t be safe unless there were warning signs about video surveillance and legal prohibitions against vandalism and a number of armed guards (whom I did not film) to back them up.

What does it say about the current culture of leftist lawlessness and the Islamist invasions of major cities, that this is what it takes to keep a memorial to the fallen that includes multiple American flags and those of much of the world (including Russia and China) safe from those who would vandalize and destroy them?

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}