In the latest Islamic terrorist attack, three Jews were murdered in Israel. Three others were wounded. Two were fathers and another a grandfather.

The response from the organizational American Jewish establishment were typically muted with pro-forma condemnations that lacked the intensity of outrage over the recent wave of cultural antisemitism from black celebrities.

Why is that?

As I recently wrote, “American Jewish organizational leadership remained rooted in overlooking violent threats against other Jews while fighting social threats against themselves.”

“Social antisemitism, especially when it touches the cultural demographic likely to run and donate to Jewish establishment groups takes precedence over existential threats to Jews in other countries, from Europe to Israel, and Jews in America, like Chassidim, Russian or Middle Eastern Jews, who are culturally different from them. That’s why the murder of millions of Jews in Europe or the daily attacks on Jews in Israel don’t stir up nearly as much outrage as cultural outrage over political incorrectness.” “American liberal Jews of the leadership class remain highly attuned to social signals that antisemitism is becoming acceptable. Signals of this kind lead to a five-alarm fire reaction even as far more worrying trends in society are ignored. A celebrity saying something antisemitic is treated as a more urgent problem than a political party slowly becoming antisemitic without saying anything overtly offensive.”

It’s not that social and cultural antisemitic messages don’t matter. They do. But it’s hard to defend an establishment that shrugs off the murder of Jews as routine while getting deeply involved in pop culture antisemitism.

Tamir Avihay, 50, from Kiryat Netafim, Michael Ledigin, 36, from Bat Yam, and Moti Ashkenazi, 59, from Yavne were named as two of the three victims in the Ariel terror attack on Tuesday. Avihay was a father to six children ranging from the age of 12 to 29, he had five daughters and one son. “Our father was a joyful man,” said Avihay’s daughters Liron and Shirel, adding that they are grateful to the soldier who shot the terrorist. Ledigin made aliyah five years ago and some of his family still lives in Russia. He was the father of two kids aged seven and 12. “I’m in shock, I still cannot believe he’s gone,” his wife told Kan. Ashkenazi was a father of three and grandfather of two from Yavne. “Motti was a loving person full of joy for life, an exemplary husband and a family man with a huge soul who always loved to help everyone,” said his family. “He loved life and used every moment to wrap his family in warmth and love. This is a great loss for all of us and everyone who knew him.”

The Biden administration has restarted funding to the “Palestinian” terrorist pipeline responsible for this. His ambassador has expressed sympathy for the deaths while failing to condemn the terrorists.

Meanwhile, many of these same liberal Jewish organizations will condemn and attack Israelis for voting for a conservative government more willing to fight Islamic terrorism.

