Binyomin Bendet

Democrat, Brooklyn 48th Council District

Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest,

Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers and Midwood.

The Jewish Press endorses Binyomin Bendet for the NYC councilman in the Brooklyn 48 Council District. We find Mr. Bendet a refreshing departure from most of the politically active candidates. Mr. Bendet came across as not having any apparent agenda other than wanting to be a strong advocate for his community.

Mr. Bendet is an alumni of Yeshiva Torah Vodaath where his school aged son attends. He is currently active in his community to ensure it stays livable for families and fighting the influence of the progressive Democrats as a member of the Lew Fiddler’s Democratic Club, a member of the Democratic Kings County Committee, and a judicial delegate.

Mr. Bendet told us that he wants better access to education and better funding, especially for special education for yeshivas and public schools as well. He will make his voice heard in fighting for tuition vouchers and fight to make sure that government does not dictate the curriculum of private schools. He also wants to give police more latitude to actually fight crime. Mr. Bendet said, “Their job is to arrest criminals who don’t follow the law. That’s the whole point.” However, he says, particularly with suspects who are mentally unstable, “when you’re at the jail, you can send down social workers and evaluate if certain people need help. And if they need help, we should get them that help.”