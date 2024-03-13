New York’s 16th Congressional District’s Rep. Jamaal Bowman seems to have a different “cancel culture” standard when it comes to Jews. The Westchester Democrat, a card-carrying member of the hard left, has long been a supporter of efforts to remove the likenesses of historical and contemporary public figures deemed to have acted unacceptably towards certain racial minorities from the public square. This is despite the historical significance of the roles these figures may have played in the development of U.S. history. Indeed, the tearing down of statues and memorials to Confederate Civil War leaders have become de rigueur in many areas of the country.

Yet, in the course of running for reelection, it has now emerged that he is supporting the inclusion of virulently anti-Jewish Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on a mural in his district.

According to the New York Daily News, Bowman explains his position on the depiction of Farrakhan this way:

“Regarding the minister [Farrakhan] you know, he said many things that I fully disagree with, you know period. But he is a part of Black history, you know? That’s a fact and that section of the community [where the mural is located] supports the mural…as is.”

And he has also provided the Daily News with a written statement in which Bowman condemned Farrakhan for his horrific and despicable antisemitic rhetoric.

But Bowman has also become one of the left’s most vocal critics of Israel and recently demonstrated outside the White House and accused Israel of “genocide.” And “ethnic cleansing.”

Bowman is running on the most “progressive” of agendas with the strong support of the members of the so-called “Squad” and launched his reelection campaign featuring Rep. Alaxandra Ocasio-Cortez.

On the other hand, at the urging of donors aligned with Israel, appalled at Bowman’s anti-Israel venom, Westchester County Executive George Latimer has mounted a strong campaign to defeat Bowman in the Democratic Primary on June 25.

We will have more to say about the primary contest and the November general election in the coming weeks. But we wanted to share with our readers Cong. Bowman’s apparently greater concern for what some now dead people may have done 150 years ago than what some others are doing today.