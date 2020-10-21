The Jewish Press endorses the following candidates:

President and Vice President

Donald Trump and Michael Pence

U.S. Congress

3rd CD Queens Dem. Thomas Suozzi.

6th CD Queens Dem. Grace Meng, who continues to be responsive to our community and has earned our support.

8th CD Brooklyn/Queens Dem. Hakeem Jeffries: While we disagree on some issues, he continues as a thoughtful advocate willing to listen.

10th CD Manhattan/Brooklyn Rep. Cathy Bernstein brings a lot to the table while her opponent, incumbent Cong. Jerry Nadler, continues to sorely disappoint with his dogmatism.

11th CD Brooklyn/Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis: She’s in sync with our issues and a talented advocate.

14th CD Queens/Bronx Rep. John Cummings: We hope he unseats his opponent Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the notorious AOC, an implacable enemy of our community.

34th CD Bronx Rep. James B. Gisondi, who is far more reasonable approach to issues than his opponent.

NY State Senate

11th SD Queens Dem. John Liu.

15th SD Queens Dem. Joseph Addabbo, Jr.

22nd SD Brooklyn Rep. Vito J. Bruno: he promises to fight for the end of bail reform, which has devastated the criminal justice system.

NY State Assembly

41st AD Brooklyn Dem. Helene Weinstein, who is a longtime and always reliable friend to our community.

42nd AD Brooklyn Dem. Rodneyse Bichotte: Has rapidly risen in the Brooklyn’s Democratic Party hierarchy and continues to be a friend.

43rd AD Brooklyn Rep. Menachem Raitport: He promises to fight for our community. His opponent, the incumbent, has unnecessarily frayed ties with us.

54th AD Brooklyn Dem. Erik Martin Dilan: he’s a friend of our community and always accessible.