Israel’s approval last week of plans for nearly 5,300 new homes in the West Bank is a most welcome development. It is not only in line with the Jewish people’s Biblical mandate and the notion of “a greater Israel,” from a purely geopolitical perspective, it also makes eminent sense.

Think about it. On October 7 Hamas terrorists mounted a pogrom in Israel, killing more than 1,200 and kidnapping more than 250 as hostages. Israel pursued Hamas all through Gaza and destroyed most of its military and devastated Gaza’s infrastructure. Yet after nine months, Israel is still negotiating with Hamas for the release of the hostages and for some version of a ceasefire.

Unfortunately, it is easy to figure out why. President Biden, although having supplied critical weaponry to Israel, also sent the message to Hamas that he would run interference for them and not allow Israel to impose a deal based on the military differential between the two sides. So, Hamas was effectively in the catbird seat in the long run, although it continued to suffer heavy military losses on the battlefield.

However, the announcement of new Jewish housing in the West Bank introduces a new element into the current mix. It declares to Hamas that they and their fellow Palestinians do not have the luxury of sitting back and relying on President Biden to have their backs. That is, they could look forward to a reality where the practicability of achieving a Palestinian state would be disappearing before their eyes.

And what must have made the new announcement even more alarming was the failure of the U.S. to erupt in a typical public outcry against the prospect of new Jewish West Bank housing. Perhaps the U.S. is sending the Palestinians – and especially Hamas – a message as well.

Perhaps the enormity of Hamas’s savagery on Oct. 7 is sinking in. Perhaps their continued human trafficking in seeking to bargain off the backs of the hapless hostages is becoming more and more unacceptable. Perhaps the fact that the 661 terrorists – or their survivors – who have been tied to Oct. 7 are receiving stipends from Palestinian Martyr’s Fund is making an impression on U.S. policy makers.

This is not to say that the pressure of the IDF is not the principal player on the Israeli side. It is now perfectly clear that the relentless IDF pursuit of Hamas throughout Gaza was the primary incentive for Hamas to even entertain release of any of the hostage. And the unavoidable collateral damage to Gaza’s civilian infrastructure surely exerted additional pressure on Hamas as well.

At all events, the substantial increase in the Jewish presence on the West Bank cannot but strengthen our hand.

