Primary Election Day in New York is Tuesday June 25. Early voting began on June 15 and will extend until June 23. In these divisive and highly partisan times, with hateful anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on the rise in the halls of government and misbegotten values on the ascendancy, it is more important than ever that members of our community come out and vote. Below we share some of our recommendations.

U.S. Congress

In the Congressional races, it is particularly important that Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jamaal A. Bowman be defeated in their respective bids for reelection to Congress. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is being challenged by Marty Dolan and Rep. Bowman by George Latimer. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman have emerged as leading figures in the destructive extreme left, so-called progressive wing of the Democratic Party. It is a movement that seeks to hobble national and local government here in America and to dismantle the special relationship between the U.S. and Israel – a relationship that has proven indispensable to the national security of both countries.

Thus, both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman have strongly supported the weakening of law enforcement. They fight against strong and effective policing and advocate for serious reductions in criminal penalties and debilitating bail reform. The resulting rampant crime is out there for all to see.

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman have also promoted divisive racial preferences in employment and social services, which perpetuates racial strife. They are proponents of the Biden open borders policies that have mushroomed into an existential immigration crisis that threatens the very viability of our country.

Most importantly, both Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman are trying mightily to erode traditional support in Congress for Israel by shamelessly accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide and other war crimes in the Gaza War.

So, we hope you will agree that Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman must go.

Rep Ocasio-Cortez is running in the 14th Congressional district, covering sections of the East Bronx and Northern Queens. She is being challenged by retired investment banker Marty Dolan. Dolan accuses Ocasio-Cortez with dereliction of duty for championing progressive, leftist policies that are part of her ideological makeup but which do not reflect the policies championed by most voters in the district. He points to her vetoing a plan for Amazon to locate its headquarters in the district and which would have provided 25,000 jobs for residents!

Rep. Bowman is being opposed by Westchester County Executive George Latimer in the Congressional race for the 16th Congressional District which includes White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers and New Rochelle.

While Latimer’s campaign focuses on Bowman’s anti-Israel rhetoric, he also says that Bowman is out of touch with residents of the district. Like Ocasio-Cortez, Latimer says, Bowman acts out of his own radical ideological beliefs rather than a concern for what his constituents want and need.

For us, Dolan and Latimer victories over Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman are no-brainers. At this perilous time in our history, the last thing we need in Congress are mindless ideologues who seem to have some fundamental problems with all things Jewish, and the traditional American way of life.

NYS Assembly (41st Assembly District – Brooklyn)

Sheepshead Bay, Flatlands, East Flatbush, Midwood and Canarsie: The Jewish Press endorses NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger for NYS Assembly in the 41st AD. In his six and a half years on the City Council he has been a consistently independent voice standing up against tax hikes, excessive fines and irresponsible government. He has been a powerful voice against antisemitism, frequently speaking out on the Council floor against antisemites in public office. He has been a strong advocate for yeshiva education, opposes the Regents attempt to strangle yeshivas’ ability to function. Most recently, he was in the forefront of efforts to stop congestion pricing. As Councilman he delivered tens of millions of dollars into our neighborhoods to fund community institutions, to improve healthcare and public safety.

Councilman Yeger is endorsed by Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein to succeed her in the seat she has held for 44 years. We believe he would be a strong partner of NYS Senator Simcha Felder and NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, both of whom have endorsed him.

NYS Surrogate’s Court (Queens County)

In the Democratic Party primary election for Queens County Surrogate Judge, The Jewish Press endorses NYS Supreme Court Justice Cassandra A. Johnson. Justice Johnson seems admirably prepared to serve as a Surrogate Judge where she would be called upon to preside over matters pertaining to wills, estates, trusts, adoptions and guardianships. She currently serves as a Justice on the Queens Supreme Court bench having assumed that office in January of 2024. Prior to that, from 2021, she served as a judge on the Queens Civil Court. In addition to her judicial service, both before and after law school she worked at her mother’s law practice where she focused on trusts and estates, adoption matters She also worked for several judges on a broad range of issues and served as a court attorney and referee and as a staff attorney for the City of New York.

In her interview with The Jewish Press Justice Johnson said she was drawn to the Surrogate’s Court because it deals with people at times of great vulnerability and especially in need of help. She said she was not only committed to seeing that justice was done, but also that matters were dealt with quickly and efficiently.

Judge Of The Civil Court (6th Municipal District, Kings County – Brooklyn)

Janice Robinson is our choice in the Civil Court race in the 6th Municipal District. She has been a civil litigator in Brooklyn, working for major insurance companies for over 20 years. She says that appearing before many judges over those years has given her an important insight into what makes a judge effective: an even temperament, knowledge of the law, the ability to listen, respect for litigants, and the ability to move cases along on a calendar of perhaps 100 cases or more on any given day. She says she has had a front row seat and the best “road map” to becoming an effective judge and doing her part in making sure the people of Brooklyn receive fair and equal justice which is her professional goal.

