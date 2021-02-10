We salute Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s matter-of-fact agreement to accommodate one of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial lead counsel’s Shabbos observance.

The lawyer, David Schoen, had written to Schumer advising that, as an observant Jew, he could not participate in any proceedings on the Jewish Sabbath. He requested that the trial be suspended by the beginning of Shabbos on Feb 12 at 5:24 pm and not reconvened until Sunday morning.

Advertisement



A spokesman for Schumer promptly responded, “We respect their request and of course will accommodate it.” No questions. No comments. No qualifications. No equivocations.

We were reminded of the epic battles of the past when observant Jews had to fight for the right to observe Shabbos and still be gainfully employed. Perhaps it was providential that Schumer is Jewish and, although not a Sabbath observer, certainly is sensitive to the issue.

As it turned out, Schoen was able to arrange his responsibilities with his colleagues on the Trump team so as to avoid the need for his presence on Shabbos and thus withdrew his request. At all events, though, we applaud Schumer and hope that his example will encourage similar accommodations for religious practice in the workplace.