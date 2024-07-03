Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s 17-point defeat of progressive Westchester Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the June 25 Democratic Party primary did not go over too well with progressive Democrats.

Bowman’s colleagues in the Cong. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez-led progressive “Squad” were particularly incensed over the role played by the Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) which contributed more than $14 million to Latimer’s campaign. Another pro-Israel group contributed $4 million making the race the most expensive House race ever.

What had apparently attracted AIPAC’s attention was Bowman’s reference to the well-documented reports of Palestinian terrorist murders and sexual assault on Oct. 7 as Israeli “propaganda.” Along with Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman was among the sharpest critics of Israel’s response to Oct. 7. Unfairly so, we think.

Bowman also reportedly spread talking points provided by the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health but denied or ignored the trauma endured by Israelis. He also reportedly called for one-sided ceasefires and said nothing about the continued captivity of the hostages.

Bowman is the first member of “the Squad” to go down in electoral defeat. Other members like Rep. Cori Bush, and Rep. Ilhan Omar are set for similar primary challenges later this year. Word is that AIPAC will be involved in those races as well.

We’ll endeavor to keep our readers informed.

