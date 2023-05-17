Even with the mounting documentary evidence of a possible money-laundering scheme by members of President Joe Biden’s family and his own awareness that they were influence-peddling on his back, we were still dismayed by a now-confirmed revelation about how the CIA intervened on behalf of Mr. Biden and against Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

Much has been made about that infamous letter signed by 51 former CIA and other intelligence operatives at the behest of the 2020 Biden campaign. The letter falsely questioned the authenticity of documents contained on Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop, documents which would have otherwise cast his presidential candidate father in a negative light. The letter suggested that the laptop story was part of a Russian disinformation plot; but the letter’s coordinator, former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell, testified at a congressional hearing that the letter was designed to give Biden a leg up in the last presidential debate.

Advertisement





As we all recently learned, however, there was much more to the story.

It seems that all former and current CIA personnel are required to get approval of the CIA’s Prepublication Classification Review Board before publicly releasing any materials in order to ensure that they are not disclosing classified information.

Ordinarily approval takes weeks, sometimes months. In this case, however, Mr. Morell got the necessary approvals overnight after telling the review board that he needed the quick turnaround order to provide Biden a copy of the letter before the presidential debate with Mr. Trump scheduled for the next day.

While getting to the bottom of this sort of thing should be the concern of all Americans, interest seems to fall along party lines.