The Jewish Press mourns the death on Friday of Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, preeminent posek for the past three and a half decades, to whom the most searching and challenging halachic questions from America and around the world were referred.

In this, Rav Dovid followed in the role of his renowned father, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, assuming his mantle of Torah leadership upon the latter’s death in 1986. He succeeded Rav Moshe as the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Tifereth Jerusalem, the mainstay of his beloved Lower East Side of Manhattan, and as a member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudath Israel of America.

Advertisement



Universally recognized as a prodigious Talmudic and halachic scholar and foremost Torah personality, Rabbi Feinstein was also known for his humility, unfailing grace, and matter-of-fact demeanor. His utter lack of flamboyance, and unassuming, low-key bearing ingratiated him to those who sought him out, and his advice and direction had an unmistakable air of being the latest, authoritative links in our historic chain.

Rav Dovid was a remarkable, one-of-a-kind presence over the years and a most trusted confidante. He will be missed as few others are.

May his memory be a blessing.