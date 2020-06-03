The Jewish Press mourns the passing of Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm, z”l, longtime president of Yeshiva University and rosh ha’yeshivah at its Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. A foremost Orthodox Jewish philosopher and author covering all areas of Jewish thought, he was a highly regarded talmid chacham and expert in Talmid and Jewish law. Drawing on the teachings of his mentor, the great gaon Rav Yosef Dov Soloveitchik, zt”l, he became the principal and best known proponent of Torah U-Maddah, which posits a Divine imperative to prepare Torah educated students for the complexities and challenges of life in the secular world.

A compelling orator, he was a leading pulpit rabbi for many years who was widely acclaimed for the sophistication, erudition and eloquence of his sermons and speeches.

Rabbi Dr. Lamm was also central to the successful efforts to resolve the profound financial crisis he inherited upon becoming president of the university in 1976. His fundraising prowess, together with his vast scholarship and dignified, understated demeanor, ingratiated him with potential benefactors and led to the remarkable financial turnaround which enabled Yeshiva University to continue on its vital mission.

May his memory be for a blessing.