The Jewish Press notes with sorrow the passing of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein, an internationally renowned educator and motivational speaker. Rabbi Wallerstein was best known for founding of the groundbreaking Ohr Naava Institute, which provided an organizational setting for enhancing spiritual guidance and social life to young Jewish women across the religious spectrum. The extraordinary success of the institute, largely attributable to his legendary drive and commitment, led to its growth into an umbrella organization comprised of a number of separate, formal programs for Jewish women. His signature warmth and compassion made him a magnet for troubled and at-risk Jewish youth and was literally responsible for rescuing countless young men and women.

Yehei zichro baruch.