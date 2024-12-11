Ever since our people’s dispersal amongst the nations for untold generations we have witnessed empires rise and empires fall. There were good times and bad times, yet our people have suffered many an oppressive regime. One great experiment, the American republic founded almost two hundred and fifty years ago, gave mankind a new hope as a land of freedom, refuge and equal rights for all, a nation where all could worship their faith as they choose. There would be complete separation of church and state. America grew until it became, with G-d’s blessing, the greatest power on earth.

Much of this seemed to be irreparably changing a few short years with the election of a president who told us that the America that we cherish was an oppressor state that needed to change. After eight years of that drift and the resultant damage that was caused to this great country’s reputation among its peers, nations that relied on us, a new administration was elected, Donald J. Trump was elected president in 2016. He and his administration set about the difficult task of rebuilding every aspect of the economy and the way America was viewed by the nations of the world.

The establishment of the State of Israel marked a joy for the Jewish people coming three years after the culmination of World War II, which saw six million of our brethren murdered in a Holocaust beyond compare. Immediately all its Arab neighbors began a war and sought to annihilate the fledgling state. With the divine hand and blessing, all the invading armies were cut short. Yet for seventy-plus years, save for two peace agreements with Egypt and then Jordan – cold peace as they were – the Arab mentality was that Israel is a cancer in their neighborhood that must be eradicated, resulting in nonstop terror attacks.

The election of Donald Trump brought a new sheriff in town and it was he who recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel, with him moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem – promised by many previous presidents but never delivered. He recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan and its strategic importance to the viability of the Jewish state. And then his great feat: the Abraham Accords. Now Israel suddenly had some new friends in the region.

Unfortunately, Covid hit these shores the last year of Trump’s presidency and soon spread throughout the world, upending his presidency.

The result of the election in 2020 was a disappointment. The Biden administration went about feverishly to strike down every good thing that was achieved in those four short years. Never mind that Donald Trump had North Korea, China and Russia at bay, and that there were no major ongoing wars.

The weakness of President Biden invited Russia to invade Ukraine, and encouraged the brutal and horrific Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, and the continued hostage holding to this moment.

The turning point for many Americans was the foiled assassination attempt on Donald Trump this past summer. It was a turning point for Mr. Trump as well. He proclaimed that he felt the hand of G-d saving him.

The events of the last weeks have seen Israel decimate Hezbollah as it continues to wage war in Gaza and unfortunately have to cover itself on all fronts. The fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria proves both Russia and Iran to be weak-kneed; neither was able to rescue their proxy.

The American people had to suffer the consequences of the result of the 2020 election for four years, only to come to grips with reality that the country is headed in the wrong direction. It was only then that they came out to vote in numbers that brought about an unimpeachable result, the election once again of Donald Trump as 47th president of The United States.

It also proved to be a lesson for Donald Trump himself, that it is imperative for him to pick loyal and competent people to be in charge of the many departments and agencies and reform and weed out the corruption and law fare that we have endured these past eight years.

Our hope is that in these waning weeks, the outgoing administration of President Biden take heed of the will of the people at the ballot box and change direction and make no decisions that the incoming administration will have to undo.

One who does not see the hand of G-d in all of the above truly needs to take stock of him/herself.

