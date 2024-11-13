We fear that a front-page article in Monday’s New York Times (“As Trump Returns to Power, Allies and Adversaries Expect a Wave of Revenge”) marks the opening shot in a sustained effort to avoid an accounting for the massive, almost decade-long, Democratic partisan-driven effort to selectively use the courts and the criminal justice system to drive Republican Donald Trump out of the White House during his first term in office and keep him from a second one.

By most accounts, the cases brought against the now President-elect were conjured up, do not pass the smell test, and were designed only to bankrupt him, discredit him with voters, and distract him from engaging in effective campaigning. In a word, they were meant to improperly affect the outcome of presidential elections in possible felonious violation of federal laws.

And these were coupled with allied, suspect activities of allegedly similarly minded past and present FBI, intelligence, and other governmental officials. Remember the letter from those 51 former intelligence officials who falsely debunked the Hunter Biden laptop as a Russian hoax right before the 2020 presidential election?

Yet for The New York Times, seeking to pursue these issues with a view to deter future corruption of our courts and legal institutions could only be tit-for-tat retaliation.

We disagree and hope that The New York Times’ one-sided notion doesn’t catch on. Nobody should have to go through what Donald Trump had to endure.

