We were struck by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s comment, recently reported in the New York Post, that the “most amazing” part of last week’s Republican primary debate was that most of his 2024 rivals said they would back Donald Trump as the nominee if he was convicted. “The most amazing part of the debate to me was the idea that the majority of my competitors believe that you can have a convicted felon as our nominee for president and that they support that and that he could win,” he said.

We don’t deny that there is an important political dimension to the question of Trump’s electability as a possible convicted felon, Heaven forbid. But there is an important challenge posed by the Democratic weaponization of the criminal justice system that Christie and his cohorts are sweeping under the rug. As we have noted here before, whatever might be one’s views on the cascading allegations of criminal wrongdoing by President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and former President Trump, can there be any denying that there is a pervasive lack of confidence in the FBI and the Department of Justice as objective and impartial seekers of the truth? What then is the real significance of an indictment of Donald Trump?

Advertisement





Didn’t the spectacle of the various prosecutors scrambling to conjure up crimes with which to charge Donald Trump, but going into free-fall mode in trying to give Hunter Biden and his father passes on crimes in plain sight, give Gov. Christie even an inkling of what is in play?

And what did Christie think was the significance of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel to probe the inexplicable Hunter Biden plea deal debacle? Wasn’t Weiss the guy who orchestrated it in the first place?

It should also not be forgotten that there is little likelihood that Donald Trump can get a fair trial in the liberal jurisdictions in which he is being prosecuted – something we believe the prosecutors have been counting on all along. Hopefully there will be successful applications for remedial legal interventions that will avoid jury trials.

As we have noted before, we think it is clear that both Trump supporters and Never Trumpers believe that he has been a political target all along. The only difference is that the former rail against him being targeted, while the latter cheer it on.

It is time for all of us to acknowledge that the left is trying to foreclose another Trump administration though an anti-Trump criminal justice system pile-on. That is a direct assault on our democracy, and not something of which Gov. Christie or anyone else should want any part.