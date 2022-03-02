At the same time Vladimir Putin was telling anyone who would listen that he was about to launch a full-scale, all-out war against the Ukraine, former secretary of state and current Biden climate czar John Kerry was telling the BBC that while he was concerned about the people of Ukraine and international law, he was also worried about Putin’s plan because it could have a profound negative impact on … the climate.

“I’m concerned about Ukraine because of the people of Ukraine and because of the principles that are at risk, in terms of international law and trying to change boundaries of international law by force,” Kerry said in the interview. “I thought we lived in a world that had said no to that kind of activity. And I hope diplomacy will win.”

“But it could have a profound negative impact on the climate, obviously. You have a war and obviously you’re going to have massive emissions consequences to the war, but equally importantly, you’re going to lose people’s focus, you’re going to lose certainly big country attention because they will be diverted and I think it could have a damaging impact. So, you know, I think hopefully President Putin would realize that in the northern part of his country, they used to live on 66 percent of the nation that was over frozen land. Now it’s thawing, and his infrastructure is at risk and the people of Russia are at risk, and so I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.”

Did the former presidential candidate and senior U.S. senator actually just lament the tangential and incremental consequences to the environment in the same breath as the tragedy started to engulf the people of Ukraine? The death and destruction? The millions of refugees?

It’s time President Joe Biden, Secretary John Kerry, and their woke ilk rethought their progressive obsessions.