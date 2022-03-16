In the March 22 Special Election for the New York State Assembly in the 43rd Assembly District (Crown Heights, parts of East Flatbush, Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Wingate) The Jewish Press urges support for Brian Cunningham to replace the outgoing Diane Richardson. Ms. Richardson has been chosen to be the new Deputy Brooklyn Borough President.

Cunningham is a strong supporter of Israel and an outspoken opponent of the BDS Movement and is backed by the Brooklyn Democratic Party organization and Chabad political leaders. He is a forceful advocate for social and economic justice and has dedicated his life to giving back to the community.

Advertisement



As someone raised by a single Jamaican mother, he knows the struggles of working families and is also well-positioned to foster unity amongst all the communities making up the 43rd. He served as a senior aide to State Senator Kevin Parker and is well versed in the legislative process.