Fox News reports that the Biden Administration has just endorsed transgender youth sex-change operations and is encouraging gender reassignmemt surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy for transgender adolescents.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs released a document entitled “Gender Affirming Care and Young People” simultaneously with the Mental Health Services Administration’s release of a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.” Both speak matter-of-factly about creating a new gender appearance and counseling to provide trangender youth with gender-affirming health care practices that build self-esteem and improve overall quality of life.

“For transgender and non-binary children and adolescents, early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being,” read one document, “as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the health-care system.”

Fox News also quoted President Biden as telling parents of transgender children that “affirming your child’s identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe.” The President was also quoted as indicating that his administration would fight state laws that limit how transgender athletes may compete after a University of Pennsylvania swimmer who identifies as a transgender woman drew national attention.

Such state laws “are simply wrong” and “hateful,” the President reportedly said, adding that his administration is “standing up for transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military in our housing and health-care systems – everywhere.”

There is no denying that a grappling with a transgender self-identification can be the source of much turmoil. What rankles is that the issue is presented as one-dimensional; that time-honored values count for nothing, and are being cast aside without even a nod to the concerns of many parents who wish to raise their children in accordance with them.