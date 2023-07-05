As evidence keeps piling up in support of the existence of a two-tiered justice system bent on driving Donald Trump from politics, we were struck by the news of similar goings on in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A principal difference, however, is this: while a smoking gun is only slowly coming into view in the Trump case, in Netanyahu’s case it is already out there in plain sight, courtesy of an astonishing revelation by former Israel Police Chief Roni Alscheich.

In an interview last Wednesday with Israel Amy Radio, Alscheich revealed that the various criminal investigations and prosecutions mounted against Netanyahu were designed not so much to pursue his alleged criminality but rather to pressure him into resigning from office. According to Alscheich, Israel Police and the State Attorney’s Office fully expected that Netanyahu would yield and follow the precedent of his predecessor Ehud Olmert, who resigned from the Prime Minister’s Office after reports of criminal investigations of him surfaced.

The Likud party issued a statement which rang true, despite its provenance:

“In his shocking admission in an interview this morning, Alsheich revealed that the connection to the coup d’etat did not work as planned. Alscheich said: ‘It was impossible to guess that the Prime Minister would not resign, that the party wouldn’t say that it’s for the good of the party that he resign.’”

Alscheich admitted that he assumed that the filing of the indictment against Prime Minister Netanyahu would cause him to resign and the Likud to replace him with someone else. The only thing that thwarted his coup plan was Netanyahu’s firm stance and his insistence on fighting for the disclosure of the truth.

Alscheich’s revelations go a long way in explaining why Netanyahu was being pursued with trivial, almost comical, charges of accepting some gifts of cigars. It also would explain why the prosecutions are falling apart.

If this all seems similar to the cabal going after Donald Trump, it should because it is. So we think it worthy of mention that the Likud statement ended on this compelling and ominous note:

“Alscheich’s confession requires the opening of an investigation against him and against his accomplices in the fabrication of these cases in order to reveal the motives behind the filing of the indictment against a sitting prime minister and the democratic election of the people.”