Rabbi Sholom Klass Was a Talmid of Rabbi Leibowitz

In last week’s issue, (“Tributes,” p. 52), Rabbi Chayim Lando mentions a number of illustrious rabbanim who were talmidim of the late gaon Rabbi Dovid Leibowitz.

I would like to add my father, Rabbi Sholom Klass, to the list. He studied under him when he was rosh yeshiva of Torah Vodaas and then left to learn under him when he started his own yeshiva.

My father was a devoted talmid of Rav Leibowitz.

Naomi Klass Mauer

Co-publisher, The Jewish Press

Vote for Nikki Haley

Now that Nikki Haley is surging in the polls after three very strong debate performances – while former President Donald Trump is becoming more and more unhinged and embroiled in all his legal cases – I hope that The Jewish Press will start focusing more on her candidacy as the best alternative to Donald Trump.

She has proven to be a very strong contender who is highly intelligent and articulate, extremely pro-Israel (most likely helped by her communications director being Nachama Soloveichik of the illustrious Soloveitchik family), much more forceful in standing up to Iran, Russia, and China than all the other candidates (due in part to her experience as UN ambassador), and possessing strong conservative and moral values.

She also is probably the most electable of all the other candidates having greater appeal among moderates and independents (not to mention female voters due to her more pragmatic view on abortion), and would be the candidate who would most likely defeat Joe Biden in a general election.

Considering all this, I believe The Jewish Press will be doing a tremendous service to its readers by helping to promote her candidacy.

Josh Rosenthal

Queens, N.Y.

Not Intentional, Not Schlepping

The headline used for the review of Rabbi Avishai David’s book, The Warmth and Radiance of Gedolai Yisroel: Personal Accounts, Encounters, and Experiences, was a stroke of marketing creativity for capturing the attention of your readership: “How I Got Great Rabbis to Schlep Things for Me” (Nov. 17, p. 66) – but I respectfully believe that it might inadvertently lead readers to believe that Rabbi David was not inadvertent in his purportedly getting great rabbis to “schlep” things for him. In any case, the examples in the article do not involve “schlepping” in the generally understood sense.

In the spirit of the article, I had the honor of being a chavrusa (more of a talmid) of the then-future Rabbi David when we were at Yeshiva University, and had no idea (although I could have predicted) that he would become much more than a chavrusa to many more people through his Torah scholarship, his own exemplary middos, his leadership and his publications.

I also had no idea I would eventually become related to him, through marriage.

May the gedolim, including Rabbi David, continue to inspire us by their behavior and their scholarship.

Rabbi Aaron I. Reichel, Esq.

Kew Gardens, N.Y.

The Agenda Was Unity

I’m sorry, Rabbi Feldman (“Rav Aharon Feldman Explains Why He Pulled His Support From Last Week’s Washington Rally,” p. 22), but Agudath Israel missed the point of the rally in Washington that drew 300,000 supporters of Israel and the hostages in their hour of need. It wasn’t supposed to be about Agudah’s agenda. It was about Jews and Christians standing shoulder to shoulder with love for our Jewish State.

I stood next to a young man who took off his sunglasses to show me the stitches surrounding his eye where he was struck for defending Israel in Baltimore. Someone else had a J Street sign and two girls held a sign that read “Christians for Israel” standing near men with black hats and scores of kids from religious schools. You get the picture.

This was a day for all differences to be set aside for the sole purpose of showing our elected officials, the country and the world the power of Jewish unity. I’m sorry you chose to opt out.

Zachary Margolies,

Philadelphia, Pa.

A Lesson From History

On April 14, 1945, Harry S Truman, newly thrust into the presidency after the sudden death of FDR, made a speech that is very relevant today.

An excerpt from his speech at the funeral of FDR follows:

“We dare not permit even a momentary pause in the hard fight for victory… The entire world is looking to America for enlightened leadership to peace and progress.”

All of us are praying for a speedy victory. Every day peace is delayed costs a terrible toll. How true that statement was then, and how true it is now as it relates to Israel’s fight for peace and justice. Yet today, when it comes to the only Jewish state defending itself, the hue and cry that they are war criminals permeates the airwaves and street protests.

It seems that Jews may not defend themselves against barbaric evil. Israel is forced to accede to fighting “pauses” in order to reclaim hostages taken by an inhumane enemy. Unending cries against the death of “innocent” civilians in Gaza ring out incessantly, yet nary a mention of the brutal, evil atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorists. Protests throughout the globe against Israel and Jews are rampant. Many openly call for the genocide of Jews. Antisemitism has reared its ugly head at every turn. Posters calling attention to the hostages are torn down by vile antisemites.

Please recall, atomic bombs were dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima by the United States during the Truman administration that resulted in the death of untold thousands of civilians, but there was no outcry against those actions as there is today against Israel. Thousands were unfortunately killed so that untold thousands or millions of others would not die. The Biden administration deserves thanks for their support of Israel to date. Unfortunately, however, that support is predictably wavering in the face of tremendous pressure being brought to bear by many anti-Israel and antisemitic factions. American support is not a given, and Israel must push forward under horrific conditions and the threat of questionable assistance from the current American government.

President Truman was notably also the one that cast a vote to approve the formation of the state of Israel, a courageous act that will never be forgotten. His morality and quiet fortitude are sorely missed today. May Hashem watch over us all, especially the brave soldiers of the IDF, and grant us peace and tranquility during these difficult times. Let us pray and increase our good deeds to merit a speedy yeshua.

George Weiss

Brooklyn, N.Y.