One Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

In wars we tend to think of armies marching and fighting, and geopolitical implications, and casualty tolls, and all sorts of concerns about the “big picture.” We don’t always pay enough attention to the tolls on the individual soldiers and their families.

The remarkably poignant picture below, featured in the Meme section of The Jewish Press (Nov. 22), makes just such a point, and I think it should go viral to illustrate this consequence of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

Biden Administration Still A Threat

The Biden administration’s vetoing of a U.N. Security Council call for an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in Gaza was indeed welcome (Editorial, “Ceasefire Resolution,” Nov. 27). As usual, particularly by disregarding essential linkage to the hostages’ release, the presenters made it very difficult for the U.S. to do otherwise. Ditto for administration condemnation of the International Court of Criminals’ arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, though it could have stopped that in its tracks. So for now, Israel’s supporters can sigh with relief.

Too soon, though, to stop holding our breath. The administration still has some seven more weeks till January 20. There is plenty of time for much mischief from it. There are rumors that it presented Israel with an “offer” it couldn’t refuse, possibly suggesting it would not veto a resolution demanding a universal arms boycott of Israel. The Biden administration is very anxious to end the war in Gaza. Who knows what it might be prepared to do to force such premature war conclusion?

Richard D. Wilkins

Syracuse, N.Y.

The Enemies Within

It is outrageous that JStreet and other Jews such as Senator Sanders support the arrest warrant for Prime Minister Netanyahu issued by the criminals at the International Criminal Court and encourage our enemies (“17 Dems, 2 Independents Support Sanders’ and J Street’s Attempt to Defeat Israel in Gaza,” jewishpress.com, Nov. 21).

Iran and its allies have been trying to destroy Israel and murder all the Jews, G- d-forbid. Baruch Hashem, we have the IDF to thwart the attempt at a second Holocaust. Jew-hatred and violence against Jews is a worldwide tragedy. JSreet and their supporters are non-observant Jews who need to study Torah and repent. Let our prayers be with them for a speedy recovery and for their teshuva.

Harvey (Chaim) Herbert

Brooklyn, N.Y.

