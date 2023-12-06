Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Remembering Irene Klass

I just read the beautiful tributes for my aunt, Mrs. Irene Klass, on her 13th yahrzeit, by Naomi Klass Mauer, Hindy Greenwald, Shandee Fuchs and Chani Heyman.

I can add my own tribute. Three things immediately come to my mind when I think of my aunt. All relate to the many Sundays I would spend at her house playing with Hindy when we were growing up.

One is her love of exercise and being active, as I recall that many of our activities included ice skating, indoor or outdoor swimming and bike riding, which she always joined in as well.

Second, lunch or dinner at her house always included the most healthy foods (big on salads and fruits and vegetables and, I recall, always including yams, which seemed to be her favorite and, believe it or not, mine too – even today. Never junk food, which she would call poison. Because of my aunt’s influence, my mom would also only serve healthy foods, which I was raised on, and because of me (and indirectly Aunt Irene) I influenced my wife Mindy to become a nutritionist – so we all, as well as Mindy’s patients, benefited from your Mrs. Klass’s very wise lifestyle and advice.

And third, I also recall that after our full day of various activities, we would end the day by visiting various homebound people in the neighborhood, bringing them food that she either bought or cooked that always brought a smile to their faces, teaching me a great lesson on the importance of doing chesed, which she certainly epitomized.

May Mrs. Irene Klass be a meilitz yosher for all of us as well as for Klal Yisrael, especially in these very trying times.

Josh Rosenthal

Queens, N.Y.

Weprin Addresses Antisemitism in Schools

I would like to discuss recent events in Queens that have broad implications for the future of our city. Since learning of the antisemitic incident that took place at Hillcrest High School in my Assembly district on Monday, November 20, I have been in direct communication with New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks. Hillcrest High School is the Chancellor’s alma mater, and I thank him for his attention to the impact that this incident had on the students, faculty, staff and the community at large. This is just one of several antisemitic incidents that occurred since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack, including threats against Jewish students at Queens College and St. John’s University.

In addressing these issues, I have been in close discussions with the 107th Precinct. I have received assurances that the complaints filed are being taken seriously and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. I am actively partnering with fellow government offices, advocacy organizations, educational leadership, and affected individuals to ensure their safety. Whether targeting Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, or any other religious or identity group, we will never stand down in the face of hate.

I have repeatedly urged Chancellor Banks to implement a comprehensive plan of action to address this appalling student behavior and to prevent any similar incidents from happening in the future. I joined the chancellor and other stakeholders for a listening session at Hillcrest High School to learn more about the incident and what steps will be taken. I was made aware that multiple students were suspended for their participation, but I believe that the NYC DOE discipline code must be revised to punish egregious breaches of conduct and threats or acts of hate. This incident explicitly targeted a Jewish educator based on her religious identity, all while disrupting the learning and well-being of thousands of students. It is imperative that our students understand that actions have consequences.

We are failing our city’s youth if we do not teach them how to think for themselves and how to avoid succumbing to mob mentality. Schools should be able to talk about what is happening in the world, in a safe environment, where students can share their opinions and agree to disagree. New York City public schools pride themselves on their diversity, but we need to teach the lesson that differences must be respected. Every school should be required to spend time discussing world events so that students share opinions that are factually based and can make informed decisions before acting.

I am calling for the immediate implementation of a plan of action by the NYC DOE to ensure that this type of hateful incident will never be repeated and that students are held accountable for their actions. I look to our institutions of higher learning to stand up to these coordinated online and in-person threats. Above all, I call for the implementation of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of our students and faculty.

Senator Schumer, in his impactful address to the Senate earlier this week, poignantly conveyed the anguish and urgency in combating antisemitism. His call to action against all forms of hate resonates deeply with our community’s commitment. As we move forward, let us do so with a collective determination to eradicate prejudice in all its manifestations. Our community’s strength is rooted in our unity and our steadfast commitment to ensuring justice and safety for all.

David Weprin

NY State Assembly, District 24

Queens, N.Y.

Blinken Blinks When It Comes to Condemning Hamas

Secretary of State Blinken’s message to Israel that it must account for the safety of Palestinian civilians is essentially telling Hamas to keep doing what it’s been doing: using civilians as human shields. How does Blinken expect Israel to wipe out Hamas terrorists who do not wear uniforms and have no army base? Is there any question that if Hamas is not wiped out it will strike again? Even while the cease-fire and negotiations were going on, Hamas killed several Israelis in Jerusalem!

Blinken urging Israel to comply with international law is like giving Placido Domingo lessons in singing. Israel probably has the most humane army in the world. How many other armies drop leaflets on enemy territory announcing they’re about to invade, then make periodic announcements of where civilians should move to get out of harm’s way?

It’s bizarre how Israel generally tries to avoid hitting civilians, Hamas deliberately puts civilians in harm’s way, yet Blinken has advice only for Israel. You might think Blinken should instead be harping about Hamas’s utter disregard for any semblance of humane behavior. This just might help fight antisemitism.

David Balsam

Brooklyn, N.Y.

The World Reverts to Blaming the Jews

In the wake of the savage attack by Hamas on October 7, much of the civilized world recoiled in horror at the publicly displayed brutality of Hamas against innocent men, women, children and babies. I submit that this was only a reflexive response to the sheer, out-of-control barbarity of an uncivilized mob.

But sure enough, within only a few days, sympathy for Israel started to wane. First, pro-Palestinian demonstrators started to crawl out of their holes and began to protest that it was all the fault of Israeli occupation policies against the Palestinians. And after Israel began to fight back against the Hamas atrocities and hostage-taking by bombing the Hamas strongholds built under Gaza buildings, schools and hospitals, which inevitably also caused civilian casualties, the rest of the world reverted to age-old Jew-hatred and joined in, calling for a cease-fire.

When Jews are being slaughtered, it seems that they are always at least part of the problem contributing to their own demise. Remember Obama saying on October 23, that the Gaza war which was started by the hideous Hamas atrocity, has a measure of “complexity” to it. Yet when Jews fight back against their attackers, the world calls it a no-no that can’t be tolerated.

In short, crimes against Jews can always be explained away, but Jewish resistance is unacceptable.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

Time for a Death Penalty in Israel

Israel has always been a country without the death penalty. The only exception in the country’s history has been the Nazi Adolph Eichmann, yemach shemo, who was hanged.

All the captured Arabs who participated in the wild pogroms in Southern Israel and chopped off the heads of babies and committed other indescribable atrocities deserve the death penalty. They are the same as the Nazis who indiscriminately murdered families only because they were Jewish.

Israel, under these circumstances, please institute the death penalty!

Pesach-Yonah Malevitz

Miami Beach, Fla.