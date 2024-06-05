Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Beat The Europeans At Their Own Game

Ireland, Norway, and Spain have decided to overrule G-d and recognize half of the Land of Israel as sovereign Judenrein Palestinian territory without any negotiations with Israel. Unadulterated chutzpah. Therefore, Israel should immediately respond to their brazen actions with acts which will illustrate to them the danger of their precipitous political deeds.

Israel can recognize Northern Ireland, with its distinct culture and identity, as the legitimate homeland of the Irish people.

Similarly, Israel can demand that Norway grant formal autonomy to their indigenous people, the Sámi.

As for Spain, Israel should recognize the Catalan movement’s desire for independence, supported by 80% of referendum voters.

Henry Moscovic

Via Email

Israel’s Clueless Critics

It is absolutely absurd to question the scale of the Israeli response to the Palestinian terror attacks of October 7. This war could end immediately if Hamas would surrender and return the hostages.

It has become clear that the Hamas-run Ministry of Health has been exaggerating the numbers, and the number of non-combatant Palestinians injured and killed is far fewer (by tens of thousands) than previously thought. Israel has kept the civilian-to-terrorist kill ratio lower than any previous military operation in the history of the world. Non-combatant Palestinians are being killed because Hamas fighters are hiding among non-combatants. They are being used as human shields by Hamas. In addition, 25% of Palestinian rockets fired at Israel by Hamas and other terrorists land prematurely in Gaza and are responsible for many of the deaths of non-combatant Palestinians.

Many of the criticisms of the Israeli response to the Palestinian terror attacks of October 7 are based on a mistaken impression that the IDF has magical powers to cull the Palestinian people and kill and capture only terrorists without killing non-combatant Palestinians.

Critics utilize a superficial analysis of the scale of the Israeli response by solely looking at the number of non-combatant Palestinians killed without understanding the causes and the responsibility of Hamas for those deaths.

It’s time people begin to take a more analytical look at the scale of the Israeli response to the Palestinian terror attacks of October 7 and allow Israel the space and weapons to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages.

Brian Goldenfeld

Oak Park, CA

The “Goldene Medina” Has Become Tarnished

America has been arguably the best Diaspora country in history for Jews. While not always perfect or without problems, when compared to the usual treatment (or rather mistreatment) of Jews in other countries, the American democracy has been the best country in terms of opportunity, advancement, status, and livelihood.

However, this situation started changing with the administration of Barack Hussein Obama, whose stated goal was to “fundamentally transform” America from a free-enterprise democracy into an authoritarian socialist state, and it continued under the Biden administration. One of the consequences of this transformation was the rapid decline in the status and security of American Jewry. Antisemitism had been rising long before it exploded after October 7. Today, Jews in America are just like Jews in Israel and over much of the world: They are in the crosshairs of hordes of rabid antisemites who feel they are empowered and encouraged to resort to violence and even murder, with little fear of consequences or penalty.

The entire atmosphere in America today is one of anxiety and fear and not knowing what the future will bring. So many of us now express the apprehension they feel over the kind of country we will be leaving our children and grandchildren.

The 2024 election is going to be a watershed election which will determine the very future of America and its Jews. I hope your readers think very carefully about who they want to shape that future when they vote.

To borrow a phrase from Psalms, “As ye sow, so shall ye reap.”

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.