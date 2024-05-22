Photo Credit: Jewish Press

This Time It’s True: This Election Is The Most Important Of Our Lives

Last week’s letters to The Jewish Press were all excellent examples of the frustration and worries that so many of us are feeling about the current state of affairs in America: unpunished rioters, hate-filled thuggery, smash-and-grab looting, millions of illegals strolling across our borders, and a resurgence of antisemitism not seen since the Nazi era in Germany. The letter writers all perfectly described the above outrages and how they are accepted by a meek, doddering figurehead in the White House, Joe Biden.

Mr. Wisotsky’s letter in particular was more than poignant and eye-opening – it was an intelligent look into a potential dystopian future for our beloved nation.

Over the years, we’ve all heard political campaigns claim “This is the most important election ever!” I can’t speak for 100 years ago, but today in the U.S., it’s never been more accurate. We are given a choice of law and order; police funding; an end to fiscal insanity (inflationary spending, higher taxes, etc.); sealed borders’ removal of millions of illegal aliens (now called migrants by liberals); an end to federal subsidies to universities and colleges that do very little or nothing about rampant, dangerous, and obnoxious antisemitism that physically and emotionally threatens all Jewish students; sane laws on voting, ballot harvesting, early voting, and absentee balloting; and the chance for America to be energy independent. All of the above will come with a victory for Donald Trump, who has already proven that he is indeed capable of achieving all of the above.

The other choice is the re-election of Joe Biden. And to what future? An even worse, frightening picture of a completely senile Biden or the equally disturbing possibility of Kamala Harris marching us all backward into a world that George Orwell (1984) could have depicted. An America 180 degrees from the one described above: unabated crime; unpunished rioting; higher taxes; a meek, indecisive foreign policy; campus thugs doing the dirty work of embedded non-university elements; increased, unnecessary spending, and its sibling, massive inflation; a weakened military, crushed by its mandatory requirements of DEI; and all that the LGBTQ community demands.

Donald Trump tells you what he’s going to do and then does it. His offhand comments fill the dishonest and biased mainstream media, who predict a dictatorship if he’s elected. Were those four great years for America a dictatorship? Joe Biden bloviates and rages against those who disagree with any of his policies. As for principles, his current actions, which only favor a still-active Hamas and Hezbollah in the future, are to halt military shipments to Israel, cave to the university thugs, and reach out in desperation to the 200,000 Muslim voters in Dearborn, Michigan. The pogrom of October 7th merits just a minute or two of speechifying before a Jewish audience. Those 1,200 souls are now a political nuisance to our fearless leader.

It is long overdue for American Jews to awaken to the reality of what the nation currently looks like. On the left is the mob of those who not only scream “Death to Israel,” but also “Death to America” and “Death to Jews.” The face of the Democratic Party in the House and in the Senate are enough to make me feel that this dystopia might actually be acceptable to some of these morons and misfits. Funded and encouraged by the likes of George Soros, Black Lives Matter, the entire LGBTQ community and, apparently, malevolent foreign sources like Qatar, Iran, and others, the party we so admired many years ago has become a repository for the worst elements among us: Jew-haters, America-haters, Israel-haters, and people who seek to destroy us for differing with their opinions on gender wording. Most disheartening are the images of some empty-headed Jewish students among the malevolent mobs.

This is what the Democratic Party has become. What will it take? Are the “Biden Jews” satisfied with his current back-stabbing of our only reliable Middle Eastern ally? Happy that some of their children are among the useful idiots on the streets and campuses? Happy with the crime and inflation that are both rampant? With the horrifically weak picture we project to our allies?

Yes, my brethren, this year fits the slogan: This is surely the most important election in our nation’s history – and if every single voter in the nation knew all the facts, all the implications, in a perfect world Trump would win all 50 states.

He won’t, and what I’ll be looking for is the number of non-Trump votes telling me that, maniacal as it may be, there are those among us who might just love the dystopian future that will lie ahead.

Myron Hecker

Via Email

China Funding Anti-American, Antisemitic Chaos On Campus

I have no indication that the Chinese Communist Party or the Communist Chinese government has any hatred or bigotry toward Israel or the Jewish people. In the past, China and Israel had mutually beneficial trade. Some deals were large, like the $1.7 billion in improvements to the Israeli Port of Haifa. Furthermore, more than 20,000 Jews found a safe haven in Shanghai during the Holocaust.

However, the Fund for the Defense of Democracies (the FDD) has found that a substantial amount of the recent antisemitic activity in America is funded by China. The purpose seems to be to create hatred, chaos, conflict, and violence in America to weaken, damage and destroy our society and weaken our military.

Unfortunately, China is not alone in wanting to weaken and overtake America. Iran, Russia, North Korea, and others are also spending large amounts of money for the same purpose. Sooner or later Americans will be killed and America greatly weakened. The time for action to stop this destruction is now. Illegal campus occupations must be stopped before violence spreads. Other acts of hate, violence, and destruction must be decisively punished and stopped. Lastly, government leaders should emphasize to the public the benefits of our freedoms.

Charles Winfield

Princeton, New Jersey