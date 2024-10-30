Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Endorsing Our Endorsement

Kudos to The Jewish Press for its insightful endorsement of Donald Trump (Editorial, October 25). How many Jewish Americans will agree, however, with your sage advice? A recent survey conducted by the Manhattan Institute revealed that Jewish voters preferred Harris over Trump by a 67% to 31% margin. Abortion was their number one issue, with Israel and antisemitism ranking fourth and fifth on their list of priorities. To add insult to injury, only 22% of them said that Israel and antisemitism was their most important issue. Are potential late-term abortions really more important than Israel’s safety and the safety of Jewish Americans from antisemitic hatred and violence?

Harris has shown nothing but disdain and disrespect for Israel and its leaders. She has championed and praised leftists and Muslims who spew hatred towards Jews in general and Israel in particular. If we have learned nothing from the past, we should remember that when a government official like Harris indicates she is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and will go after Israel, you better believe her. To my fellow observant Jews who are planning to vote for Harris, I say it is time you put Israel’s safety and the safety of your families ahead of your knee-jerk support for the Democratic Party. Open your eyes and stop making excuses for the antisemites who are so pervasive among Democrats. Let’s hope and pray that the best friend Israel and Jewish Americans ever had in the White House – Donald J. Trump – wins this most important election.

Gerald Jacobs

Boca Raton, Fla.

A Pivotal Ballot Measure In NY

As we all focus on the upcoming election, eyes are mostly turned to the vote for president. However, in New York, there may be an even more important ballot item, and that is the vote regarding Proposition 1. This proposition, known as the Equal Rights Act, would drive a dagger through the heart of any remaining moral soul that our state still retains.

The name of the proposition sounds innocuous. And abortion rights activists are claiming that in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, this law would simply protect abortion rights in New York State. If that were the extent of the proposition, I would have no issue with it.

In truth, however, the Equal Rights Act would go far beyond abortion. Essentially, it would create new protected classes regarding discrimination, including gender identity. Translation: The state might be able to force companies, schools, and other organizations to permit men to “identify” as women and vice versa. The effect of this insanity would be devastating, as all defining barriers of morality may collapse.

In practical terms, it may mean that your child could choose to change his or her sex by telling a school nurse that he/she would like to get hormone therapy that would change his/her physical characteristics! And there is also a likelihood that the school (or the child’s pediatrician) would not inform the parents about this “choice.” I don’t think it an exaggeration to say that a twelve-year-old, who cannot even order an alcoholic drink, should be permitted to make a life-altering decision without parental permission. Child abuse would effectively be ensconced in law. While there is a dispute about whether the Equal Rights Act goes this far, I am concerned that the law, if enacted, would eventually yield this horrible result.

I am urging all readers to take the time, while voting, to turn over the ballot and vote No on Proposition 1.

Avi Goldstein

Far Rockaway, N.Y.

A Year Of Mixed Emotions

The article “An Open Letter To Simchat Torah 5785” (October 25) touchingly expressed the writer’s emotions and deep sadness and despair for what Hamas terrorists perpetrated against Jews and the State of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The sadness is compounded by the waiting and the marching and praying to free the hostages. On Simchat Torah we sang and danced – and davened for Hashem to return the hostages home. During hakafot we also needed to be happy and celebrate our gift from Hashem. It’s an annual time to bring joy and show it. Likewise, in each of our lives during this past year, we went through some good times – we went to weddings and spent time with our loved ones. Yet in all this time, the hostages were at the front of our minds.

Raquel Hanon

Via E-mail

