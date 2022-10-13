Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Rav Dovid’s Torah

I am very happy to see that The Jewish Press has started a new column featuring Rav David Feinstein zt”l’s divrei Torah on the parsha.

I had the privilege of meeting Rav Dovid a few times on the Lower East Side where I lived for a few years. He walked down the street, ate in the local pizza shop, and on Sukkos, brought down his meals and ate in the communal sukkah along with other “regular” folk. His incredible humility and quiet demeanor belied his vast Torah knowledge and insight.

Though his passing left a tremendous void in the Jewish world, he also left behind a great Torah legacy, and how wonderful that you are now helping his teachings live on. Specific kudos to Rabbi Raphael Grunfeld for adapting the shiurim.

L. Kramer

Passaic, NJ

Beyond Stuttering

How courageous of Rabbi Sholom Goodman to share his struggle with stuttering (“3 Lessons You Can Learn From My Stutter,” September 23).

It is amazing how much he has accomplished in his professional life and how he was able to transform his struggle into something positive. I have a close young family member with a severe stutter (and a resulting lack of confidence in social situations) and this article gave me hope for him and his future.

Of course, the lessons Rabbi Goodman shared are applicable to many other personal challenges as well. At the end of the day, more than anything else, our struggles can help make us kinder, more sensitive people.

Thank you, Rabbi Goodman, for sharing your inspiring story.

Leah Manel

Miami, FL

YU’s Battle

Your editorial on YU’s legal battle against the student “Pride Alliance” (Sept. 30 issue) predicted that YU would win if the case ends up back in the Supreme Court. Every Orthodox school and organization should hope that your analysis proves correct.

The consequences of what happens in this case goes way beyond that institution. A resolution in favor of the gay student group would not only destroy YU’s colleges as a bastion of Torah (YU is one of the only “safe” colleges for Jews in America) but would dismantle, perhaps irreparably, the principle of religious freedom in this country. We can’t let that happen. The question is, is there anything we can do to prevent it?

Moshe Rabenstein

Long Island, NY